Commercial Funding Analyst

Bp has a fantastic opportunity for individuals with an interest in corporate and structured finance and in being part of an integrated energy company whose strategy is to support the global transition to a low carbon economy.
We are looking for an analyst to join our Commercial Funding team within the Treasury division. Commercial Funding is a globally diverse team of 20 corporate finance professionals acting as trusted financial advisors to bp businesses providing financial market insight and effective expertise in structuring complex financing transactions. The team is split across London, Singapore, and Houston.
This role will allow you to be part of bp’s ambitious strategy of ‘performing while transforming’ to a net zero company. You will gain invaluable corporate and structured finance experience through supporting the development and management of innovative funding solutions for ground-breaking energy initiatives. This is a terrific opportunity to work closely with bp businesses to ensure their financial needs are met.
We are looking for individuals with sound analytical skills who are digitally minded. The successful candidate is a self-starter who can work independently and flexibly with the courage to try and fail. We need individuals with a strong attention to detail, the resourcefulness to work through ambiguity, and the confidence to influence without authority.
The ideal candidate will have a bachelor’s degree with an interest in learning and understanding corporate finance theory, banking, financial modelling, financial risk management and/or data analytics.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to take part in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
