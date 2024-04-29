Commercial Funding Director

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

You will lead the business partnering and funding support to the assigned business group(s)/integrator(s) in Asia Pacific region. Together with the other Commercial Funding (CF) leadership, you will act as a trusted advisor across Treasury and the businesses, demonstrating financial expertise and leadership to deliver funding solutions in support of bp’s aims and ambitions. You may be required to serve as a member of the board of directors on certain bp subsidiaries or joint ventures.

Within Treasury, CF is a trusted financial advisor to bp businesses demonstrating financial expertise and leadership to deliver financial advisory, assurance and structured funding in support of business strategies and priorities. CF focuses on optimizing financial value in support of the Group’s Financial Framework and Treasury polices. CF is the primary face of bp Treasury to the Group’s businesses globally, serving as a first point of contact for the businesses to Treasury. CF is responsible for figuring out and implementing the efficient structuring and funding for bp’s non wholly owned entities and the customized funding needs (e.g., structured products including leasing, project finance, working capital funding, including letters of credit facilities or other credit support.) of the bp businesses in every country.

CF is a globally diverse team of over 20 corporate finance professionals acting as trusted financial advisors providing financial market insight and effective expertise in structuring sophisticated financing transactions. The team is split across London, Singapore and Houston.

Key Accountabilities

Enabling CF strategy delivery

Build strong and effective relationships with business management and other finance functions to develop and deliver flexible and competitive funding frameworks and strategies:

Use strong understanding of treasury requirements, functions, risks and products to drive integration of funding solutions across the businesses.

Understand the existing and emerging risks to the businesses as we transform from an IOC to an IEC and support strong risk management.

Drive the innovation in assessing and leading the impacts of business reinvention to the group’s financial framework and ratings

Use deep understanding of commercial and corporate funding to help drive strategic solutions for the changing bp business portfolio.

Work with other CF directors to build strong connectivity between treasury and the business, linking treasury financing solutions to specific business strategic requirements

Build relationships with senior relationship executives of external financial institutions, including key commercial banks, multi-laterals and institutional investors

Recommend prioritization of capital and human resource allocation across all business requests with considerations on reward and risk balance, options and trade-offs within the context of the group financial framework

Lead with purpose

Lead a team of Treasury professionals in the agile resource pool across three locations and provide appropriate direction, guidance and coach to:

Empower our team to deliver through nurturing a supportive, collaborative and purpose driven culture. Encouraging experimentation with digital solutions and agile practices to help future proof our ways of working.

Support our team’s development through ongoing learning and development programmes, leadership coaching and guidance, and providing regular feedback.

Project and resource management to ensure that the diverse skills and experience are allocated to best support business needs, whilst also ensuring our team has development opportunities and exposure to a range of businesses and leaders across the group.

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

University bachelors degree or equivalent with a focus on finance from a globally recognised educational institution

Strong Treasury and financial market knowledge – across capital markets, corporate finance and treasury experience to support integration across the function and implementation of financing strategies

Distinctive understanding of the business and deep partnership experience –manage business relationships through business strategy and objectives. Experience in leading diverse group of internal and external collaborators through strong abilities on communication, critical thinking, conflict resolution and on building commitment to achieve common goals

Deep experience on leading through change – able to make the case for the change by evaluating the business/treasury context, understanding the purpose of the change, developing a clear vision and desired outcome and identifying a common goal

Strong commercial approach – the position requires good knowledge of commercial drivers of the businesses, interpret that commercial insights further to lead the Commercial Funding team to support the business agenda in the regional.

Extensive external networks with financial institutions in AsPac e.g. banks, alternative capital providers, asset-based financing institutions etc. and energy sector counterparts e.g. trading companies, oil majors, national oil companies

Consistent track record of performance delivery

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Analytical Thinking, Asset and project finance, Banking Relationships, Banking solutions, Cash, debt and liquidity forecasting, Claims Management, Collaboration, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Corporate Finance, Corporate structure and group funding architecture, Credit rating management, Curiosity, Debt Capital Markets, Decision Making, Defined benefit pension schemes fund management, Defined contribution pension schemes investment strategy, Digital Automation, Digital cybersecurity, Digital fluency, Equity Capital Markets, Ethical judgement, Financial framework management, Identification and quantification of insurable risk {+ 14 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.