Commercial Funding Senior Advisor

Job summary

We have a fantastic opportunity for a highly motivated structured finance/project finance lead to join our Commercial Funding team within the Treasury division.



Commercial Funding is a globally diverse team of over 20 corporate finance professionals acting as trusted advisors to bp businesses providing financial market insight and expertise in structuring complex financing transactions. The team is split across London, Singapore and Houston.



Recent activities include:

Leading the funding for one of the world’s largest renewables and green hydrogen energy hubs based in Western Australia

Working with our strategic offshore wind partner in the US, Equinor, to finance the delivery of 4.4GW of clean electricity across four East Coast sites

Collaborating with our partner EnBW to finance the delivery of 5.9GW of clean electricity from offshore wind sites in the Irish Sea and North Sea

Supported LSbp’s $1.8bn credit and trade finance facility to help fuel its new global solar power growth strategy of developing 25GW by 2025

Delivered the €4bn external financing of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline and the subsequent $0.5bn re-financing of bp’s share of the Trans Anatolian Pipeline to bring Azerbaijan gas to European markets

This role will allow you be part of bp’s bold strategy of ‘performing while transforming’ to a net zero company.We will provide you with the chance to lead, structure and execute innovative funding solutions to support ground-breaking energy initiatives. Our global model will create the opportunity to work on transactions across geographies to play to your skills and ambition.

Key responsibilities will include:

Working closely with the bp’s businesses i.e low carbon energy, hydrocarbon operation and production, convenience and mobility and trading & shipping to support their growth and manage investment risks.

Collaborate with colleagues from tax and legal to manage the corporate structure and funding requirements across bp’s joint venture portfolio.

Lead complex/material financing transactions and negotiations

Represent bp Treasury and actively build relationships with external institutions, including international banks and multilaterals

Provide financial structuring and advisory support to M&A transactions

Actively role model and provide coaching/training to colleagues

Bachelor’s degree (Hons) or equivalent in finance (or related discipline)

Extensive experience working in banking or corporate treasury, corporate finance, or trade finance with a consistent record of executing structured finance deals and economic analysis supporting project investment and funding decisions

Working knowledge of limited recourse project financing, lease/asset-based financing, structured trade financing, mergers and acquisitions, project bankability and economic evaluation

Extensive external networks with financial institutions and able to influence and coordinate cross functional teams

Knowledge of energy business/industry, its commercial drivers and operating environment

Excellent interpersonal communication, negotiation skills and relationship management to build trust and handle conflict

Project management skills with attention to detail

Able to and love working in a flexible way independently and as part of our global team

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.Apply now!