Commercial & Industrial Manager – Originator

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



This candidate will negotiate and transact commercial and industrial power, load response and renewable agreements.

Originate, negotiate, and close power contracts focused in PJM, ERCOT, and CAISO.

Responsible for managing the customer sales process and developing close client relationships with direct and limited indirect sales customers.

Identify potential markets, distribution channels, and counterparties of interest to drive profitability and portfolio growth.

Develop and implement strategies to increase sales based on current market conditions

Prepare and present materials to Executive Leadership team and customers.

Coordinate with supply, operations, and billing to ensure the highest level of customer value and service

Stay current on market and regulatory events within the region and provide thought leadership within the organization to stay ahead of market in terms of product offers and service for our customers

Seek opportunities for improving standard methodologies

Oversee transaction pipeline in the CRM, to provide consistent reporting and timely performance management

Bachelor’s degree in business, marketing or related field

Proven experience responsible for commercial business development or customer sales growth

Track record of innovation, creativity and success in managing and or closing customer business.

Thorough knowledge of market area

Demonstrated ability to consistently produce sales results

Attention to detail and strong focus on accuracy of information.

Ability to work autonomously, be resourceful and well-organized.

Excellent interpersonal skills, self-sufficient and ambitious individual who has strong desire to grow regional business

Possesses a positive reputation in the energy markets and would attract credibility, respect and deal flow

Ability to prioritize tasks and be able to respond to changes in priorities.

Natural gas origination, scheduling or trading experience preferred.

Up to 50% travel is required

123,000.00 - 228,000.00 USD Annual *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



