Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.

Join our team and advance your career as a

Commercial Infrastructure lead - Nordics

This role is responsible to support delivery of the Supply & Logistics agenda in the region, currently Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Denmark and Greenland. It is directly accountable for Sustainable aviation fuel obligations and compulsory stock obligationsas well as Pre airfield assets commercially. This role works closely with internal and external collaborators to negotiate and secure advantaged supply and logistics infrastructure.

In this You will:

Originate, negotiate, follow up and complete pre airfield asset contracts for terminals, harbours etc.

Optimize the infrastructure portfolio and be the main go to person for pre airfield assets.

Own the cost, invoices and projects on pre airfield assets.

Develop new opportunities to improve our supply chains pre airfield.

Ownership and accountability of the compulsory stock obligation and manage the compliance and administration in the Nordic region, jointly with internal partners (GBS/CS&O) where applicable.

Manage the relationship with the relevant authorities and manage changes in regulations with a commercial view.

Own and be accountable for the sustainable aviation fuel obligation and manage the compliance and administration in the Nordic region, jointly with internal customers (midstream/GBS/CS&O) where applicable.

Manage the relationship with the relevant authorities and manage changes in regulations with a commercial view.

Support negotiations on supply contracts (where applicable). Optimizing pricing, volumes, optols and working capital.

Support the wider NCE region with pre airfield related activities as requested

Support development and implementation of supply envelope strategies

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree in business related curriculum and/or equivalent work experience.

Swedish, Danish and/or Norwegian language knowledge is a must

Proficiency in English

Proven experience and knowledge of the Energy industry (minimum 5 years)

Experience from leadership.

Proven ability to understand supply chains, logistics and pre airfield services.

Track record of commercial business acumen.

Proven track record of acting as a team player.

Supply chain management.

Negotiation and influencing skills.

Project management skills.

Communication skills.

Business development.

Analytical capability.

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



