Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The role of Commercial Interface Advisor is to support the Senior Commercial Interface Manager in managing RPTA’s (Refining & Products Trading Americas) day to day interface operations and lead strategic priorities to enable the team to grow business and deliver PnL growth. The role includes managing multiple internal interfaces and relationships, ownership of certain projects and providing a growth platform for future broader T&S (Trading & Shipping) leadership roles.

Provide leadership and support to promote interface growth to deliver collaborative commercial opportunity within bp

Support the Senior Commercial Interface Manager, VP, and regional CCMs in delivering cross commodity or specific bench projects to enable commercial activity

Provide strategic input to the development and execution of RPTA’s interface priorities as well as identify efficiencies and opportunities to reduce commercial, operational, and functional complexity of the portfolio across bp businesses (Customers & Products Production & Operations and Gas & Low Carbon Energy)

Work with the various businesses and commodities in understanding key trading strategies and associated risk deployed.

Contribute/grow strategic relationships and commercial opportunities across RPT, T&S and other bp businesses particularly at the interfaces (C&P, P&O, G&LCE)

Facilitate opportunities to deliver simplification and modernization to help drive maximum value for bp

Model and set the tone for the region around compliance, safety and BP's values and behaviors

Act as link across the front office and support functions to lead/chair meetings as needed, including driving continuous improvement efforts across businesses

Represent the Senior Commercial Interface Manager and/or VP of region in formal periodic meetings as needed

Bachelor’s degree

Good understanding of the trading, refining, or retail businesses

Commercially minded

Problem solving skills/logical thinking and decision-making abilities

Ability to work under pressure, and demonstrate quick thinking

Self-starter and desire to take responsibility

Ability to build relationships and balance conflicting viewpoints

Strong communication and presentation skills

Ability to handle multiple priorities and strict deadlines

Ability to work in multicultural environment and adapt to different styles of communication

Ability to work in a fast-paced trading environment, ability to prioritize and switch between the tasks & priorities in a dynamic business environment

Ability to pull large teams together and align on forward path/plan

Ability to navigate difficult conversations

At BP, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



