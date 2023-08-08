Commercial Lead, Hydrogen CoE

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

The Hydrogen Centre of Excellence provides the connectivity between the Hydrogen regional business teams, developing the know how and processes required to own a Global Hydrogen Business.



Job Description:

As the Commercial Lead you will:

Work with project teams and other entities and groups across bp.to develop and maintain a playbook of Hydrogen Commercial structures along the Hydrogen Value Chain as bp’s experience grows.

Build and maintain effective working relationships with key internal customers.

Maintain an active understanding and awareness of key hydrogen industry trends and their potential impact on bp’s interests.

Build the capability of the team to ensure that performance delivery is balanced in the longer term and the team are motivated to continue to develop their capabilities.

Required Experience:

Understanding of contract term, risks and commercial structures.

Experience of delivering in cross-functional teams, including different cultural environments and geographies.

An understanding of information barriers, align potential of interest and competition restrictions and a practical approach to mitigating these risks.

Experience of delivering multiple projects concurrently and effective prioritisation.

Excellent skills in leadership, influencing and partnership.

Learning approach.

Excellent skills in written and verbal communication; in particular, the ability to optimally explain the critical points of sophisticated commercial issues to a diverse and often senior audience including policy makers and counter parties.

Proficient presentation skills, Excel modelling and Power Point presentations

Desirable Experience:

Experience in developing commercial structures.

Bachelor’s Degree in any engineering, science, technology, business or finance field or equivalent experience.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

