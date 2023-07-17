Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to perform and provide relevant analytical insights that support trading & origination activities, building capabilities of the team, helping to define and share best practice, identifying process improvements and working with stakeholders to share information and ideas, and develop tools and systems.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The Commercial Lead role works directly with all the RPTE books within a bench to ensure accurate/timely deal capture and reporting of T0 exposure within BP systems of record. Precision and timeliness are key attributes required for this role, alongside an inquisitive mindset to understand the underlying portfolio and trading strategies of the various books.

The Commercial Lead will provide technical expertise to the on-bench analysts who are assisting the RPTE traders in monetizing commercial value in the book’s trading structures. This will include a focus on managing pricing options, post-deal management for complex deals, collaborating with internal stakeholders (including our Assets team), and conducting analytical work in support of live origination projects. The roles will also include developing and managing relationships with third parties, primarily “from the desk”, with whom we have long-term contracts.

The role is London based reporting to either the Commodity Commercial Manager or the Commercial Advisor depending on the Commodity Line, this will involve fostering relationships with commercial teams across our Chicago, Houston, and Singapore offices and T&S RSOs, where necessary for deal entry requirements on arb flows, self-funding transactions and Global process simplification/standardization. They will also interface directly with the Traders and Support Functions within their own region.

Key accountabilities

All accountabilities will be supported and supervised by the RPTE traders. Depending on the bench, this will include, but not limited to the following:

Building the technical and operational capability of the commercial analysts on the bench including training of new joiners, fostering of learning, and encouraging the sharing of knowledge

Supporting analysts in delivery of the day-to-day exposure, T0 P&L and commercial activity as required by the individual bench, and thus supporting bench strategy

Providing coverage across the team as required by the individual bench

Interface with support functions as required for on bench commercial activity

Working with the Junior CCM to develop and embed our ways of working within the team

Developing a clear understanding of all sources of value

Have a progressive mindset and actively drive continuous improvement to streamline and simplify processes.

Work with the T&S strategic programmes to continuously modernize ways of working to reduce waste.

Effectively problem solve any issues identified in the t0 validation and FTS handover process in line with best practice and internal policies and procedures.

Be the on bench subject matter expert on the MTM policy

Coordination and oversight of our self-funding transactions for GDIST to be neutral working capital and which enables group cash delivery

Essential experience and job requirements

Experience in commodity trading, in a role where commercially astute, strong analytical and numeracy skills are required

Technical knowledge in derivatives and physical trading strategies

Ability to prioritise and organise workload autonomously

Open communication style - Confidence to challenge where required and ask for clarity when in doubt.

Able to communicate key issues clearly and succinctly

Highly effective team player, eager to learn and teach.

Eager self-starter, with track record of solving business problems

Innovative approach to problem solving, technology and analytics

Proficiency in English (verbal and written communication)

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Strong commercial awareness

Experience in guiding a team

Pro-active, driven, and strong desire to learn, contribute and find ways to contribute to the book P&L

Awareness and understanding of hydrocarbon operations awareness

Good interpersonal skills and ability to communicate well internally and externally (third-parties) in line with BP’s V&Bs

Experience with bp deal entry systems

Intermediate Excel skills



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continuous Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.