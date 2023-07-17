Responsible for managing a team to perform and provide relevant analytical insights that support trading & origination activities, building capabilities of the team, helping to define and share best practice, identifying process improvements and working with stakeholders to share information and ideas, and develop tools and systems.
The Commercial Lead role works directly with all the RPTE books within a bench to ensure accurate/timely deal capture and reporting of T0 exposure within BP systems of record. Precision and timeliness are key attributes required for this role, alongside an inquisitive mindset to understand the underlying portfolio and trading strategies of the various books.
The Commercial Lead will provide technical expertise to the on-bench analysts who are assisting the RPTE traders in monetizing commercial value in the book’s trading structures. This will include a focus on managing pricing options, post-deal management for complex deals, collaborating with internal stakeholders (including our Assets team), and conducting analytical work in support of live origination projects. The roles will also include developing and managing relationships with third parties, primarily “from the desk”, with whom we have long-term contracts.
The role is London based reporting to either the Commodity Commercial Manager or the Commercial Advisor depending on the Commodity Line, this will involve fostering relationships with commercial teams across our Chicago, Houston, and Singapore offices and T&S RSOs, where necessary for deal entry requirements on arb flows, self-funding transactions and Global process simplification/standardization. They will also interface directly with the Traders and Support Functions within their own region.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continuous Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge
