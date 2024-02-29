Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

As part of bp’s ambition to become Net Zero, bp is looking to significantly grow our Hydrogen & CCS business. To support this rapid growth, we are looking for a commercial lead who will work closely with existing bp business entities to provide commercial expertise and support, while helping to identify, evaluate and develop new high-quality business opportunities.

In this role you will be responsible for leading and supporting a broad range of commercial activities, including deal structuring, project and deal valuation, strategy development, negotiations, economic modelling and investment evaluation, investment approvals, etc. all in service of creating material growth.

Key Accountabilities

Provide commercial expertise, advice, and guidance to bp’s Hydrogen and CCS businesses, helping them identify, develop and delivery new opportunities

Provide critical analysis and insights to identify new business opportunities that align with bp’s strategy.

Support maturing and structuring of new business opportunities, with technical input and integration, using bp’s economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes. Perform due diligence of model inputs and challenging assumptions where appropriate.

Develop and manage economic valuation in accordance with BP’s Economic Evaluation Methodology and providing key insights into value drivers and options.

Provide commercial management of existing and newly access/approved projects including shareholder management.

Holds appropriate internal and external stakeholder relationships and leads management of existing commercial agreements including obligations/rights, cash call management, committee meetings

Contribute to the development of offers to deliver value for partnerships, ensuring consistency with established processes.

Lead the development of innovative commercial structures.

Shape business cases and lead investment approval documentation.

Lead other ad hoc requests including strategy development and commercial optimization.

Lead and/or support commercial negotiations, with direction from Senior Finance Manager and/or VP LCE Finance.

Support integration of successful transactions into the bp LCE portfolio.

Support JV planning and performance management aspects and internal bp processes, as needed

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in a Science or math-based subject; or Finance, Economics or any other equivalent business degree;

Deep commercial competence demonstrated in prior roles which has resulting in a track record of delivering value enhancing options.

A deep understanding of the value drivers in renewables and/or hydrogen industries.

Proven track record of managing external partner and commercial agreements.

Deep expertise in economic and financial modelling, deal structuring, commercial analysis and investment case preparation.

Experienced at using commercial analysis to support the development of innovative commercial solutions in complex value chains and can assess business and financial risks.

Understands debt and equity structures, joint venture arrangements, hedging instruments, and structured finance arrangements.

Strong skills with Office 365 applications with advanced MS Word and MS Power Point skills and expert user of MS Excel with ability to efficiently build sophisticated economic models.

Desireable Skills

Proficient with data science applications and/or Python

Experience of Power BI

Trained in, experience with, or a good understanding of Agile ways of working (particularly SCRUM and/or Kanban)

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.