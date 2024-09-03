This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The Commercial Lead reports to the Ghana Regional Manager and will be responsible for providing commercial and trade finance support to the Regional Satellite Office (RSO) as they deliver deal origination and execution. This position has responsibility for the development and refinement of supporting operational excellence, and implementation of risk and commercial frameworks, to drive growth in the region in a controlled and compliant manner.

Key accountabilities

Support finance team in delivery of compliant and control environment.

Work to retain control evaluation templates owned within the team, perform activities, and facilitate audit review

Support delivery of robust credit reports and credit exposure reporting for all clients

Internal liaison with cross functional teams – all units and departments that have dealings with The Finance Department

Integrate the overall commercial strategic plan into the sales growth plan for the region.

Cascade the sales growth plan and priorities to Key Account Managers, and consistently supervise the execution to ensure the achievement of objectives.

Work with both global and regional bp teams, support functions and commercial teams, to develop and tailor the brand positioning and increase value propositions

Develop local customer focused marketing strategy and implementation plans.

Develops and perform global programs regionally as advised by the Regional

Essential requirements

Requisite Microsoft Office suite skills (e.g. sophisticated MS Excel skills)

Financial planning, budgeting, and reporting

Commerical analysis and interpretation skills

Have a deep understanding of business operations and the commercial factors that influence decision-making

Have excellent presentation, communication and interpersonal skills, adept at influencing a range of stakeholders

Able to lead numerous priorities with a strong background of delivery against tight deadlines

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in finance/economics/accounting or related field.

A demonstrated ability

Knowledge of credit and finance structures

Understanding of oil and gas supply environment.

An MBA or MSc. in Finance; knowledge of the use of ERPs and Internal controls would be an added advantage

5+ years relevant professional experience

