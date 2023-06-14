Commercial Lead, offshore wind

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity. Following the recent bid submission for two offshore wind leases in the Netherlands, and in line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Netherlands, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in the Netherlands.We are looking for high caliber individuals to join our growing Offshore Wind business. The Commercial Developer will work as part of multi-disciplinary team to secure new seabed opportunities and support the development and operation of a growing portfolio of offshore wind projects. They will work with in-country offshore wind team, across business development, regulatory, advocacy, environmental permitting, and procurement disciplines.This role has been advertised in bp's Rotterdam office location adjacent to the Rotterdam refinery, but we welcome applications from all interested candidates across the Netherlands as we look to establish our local Netherlands offshore wind team and project office(s) in a -to be confirmed- future location more centrally.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Commercial Management, Commercial Risk Management, Offshore Wind, Project Leadership, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Engagement, Wind Power
