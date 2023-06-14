Commercial Lead, offshore wind

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity. Following the recent bid submission for two offshore wind leases in the Netherlands, and in line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Netherlands, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in the Netherlands.We are looking for high caliber individuals to join our growing Offshore Wind business. The Commercial Developer will work as part of multi-disciplinary team to secure new seabed opportunities and support the development and operation of a growing portfolio of offshore wind projects. They will work with in-country offshore wind team, across business development, regulatory, advocacy, environmental permitting, and procurement disciplines.This role has been advertised in bp's Rotterdam office location adjacent to the Rotterdam refinery, but we welcome applications from all interested candidates across the Netherlands as we look to establish our local Netherlands offshore wind team and project office(s) in a -to be confirmed- future location more centrally.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity. Following the recent bid submission for two offshore wind leases in the Netherlands, and in line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Netherlands, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in the Netherlands.We are looking for high caliber individuals to join our growing Offshore Wind business. The Commercial Developer will work as part of multi-disciplinary team to secure new seabed opportunities and support the development and operation of a growing portfolio of offshore wind projects. They will work with in-country offshore wind team, across business development, regulatory, advocacy, environmental permitting, and procurement disciplines.This role has been advertised in bp's Rotterdam office location adjacent to the Rotterdam refinery, but we welcome applications from all interested candidates across the Netherlands as we look to establish our local Netherlands offshore wind team and project office(s) in a -to be confirmed- future location more centrally.



Job Description:

About bp

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp ’ s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.

Are you ready to take your career to new heights?

Commercial Lead, offshore wind

In this role You will:

Lead and manage all commercial matters of a project pre-bid, including commercial lead of the case book process and economics

Identify commercial risks and develop mitigation plans for key risks through all project phases.

Ensure all commercial requirements of tender competitions are identified and solutions are found to meet these through the bidding process.

Lead on all commercial matters within bp governance requirements

Commercial leadership on partnership engagement from initial discussions through due diligence and negotiation of agreements. The partnerships range from industrial partners, JVs, partnerships with academia, research and development institutes, advisors, etc. Depending on value and scope, work closely with business excellence and M&A team, as required.

Establishment and exemplification of commercial ways of working

What You will need to be successful:

Degree in business administration, or other relevant professional discipline

A minimum of 5 years previous experience in commercial leadership within offshore wind, including business development, procurement and finance

Fluent in English and Dutch

Proven track record of originating, developing or closing partnership agreements and managing commercial matters of partnerships

Experience in managing commercial matters along key stage gates of offshore wind projects, including concept selection and sanctioning

Understanding of project stage gates, from concept to operations

Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders and advising business leaders

Strong communication skills with ability to influence

Teamplayer

Ability to build networks effectively

Experience in offshore wind bids, partnerships and development projects

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Management, Commercial Risk Management, Offshore Wind, Project Leadership, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Engagement, Wind Power



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.