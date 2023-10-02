Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

The Commercial Logistics Portfolio Advisor leads portfolio optimization activities that deliver efficiencies and enhances value across bp’s fuel supply and midstream (FS&M) global logistics organization.This role will be based in Chicago.



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:



- Guide analysis process through sourcing, consolidating and validating data from different sources and bridge gaps via plausible assumptions

- Analyze key performance information (both financial and operational) to provide insights for value creation.

- Determine solutions to maximize bp integrated value

- Engage with varying collaborators – internal and external to bp

- Records and document management required for due diligence reviews

- Identify key activities for successful project delivery

- Ensure key milestones are completed on time

- Develop and deliver clear and concise communications (written and verbal) for varying levels of bp management.

- Work with business investment for delivery of EEM requirements, including development of ATN, EFM and DSP documentation.

- Identify and develop new midstream commercial opportunities.

- Work across broader midstream logistics teams to share learnings and learn from others.

- Be a champion for bp's transformation from an IOC to an IEC in midstream.



ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:



University Degree



ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:



- Minimum 5 years of experience in similar job.

- Understanding of the midstream business strongly desired

- Prior experience in Agile Methods implementation (ie SCRUM)



DESIRABLE EXPERIENCE:



- Strong digital skills including advanced Excel and business analytics

- Financial competence, including understanding drivers for EBITDA and cash flow

- Familiarity with bp’s CVP, PCP and EEM processes

- Can interpret the data to drive effective business decisions and is able to communicate model output to a non-user community to support decisions

- Ability to manage multiple activities simultaneously and under time pressure, including flexibility reacting to change or uncertainty

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



