Commercial Logistics Portfolio Commercial Lead – Americas

About bp We in bp are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. We seek to run safe and reliable operations across all our businesses, supported by leading brands and technologies, to deliver high-quality products and services that meet our customers’ needs. Well-adapted execution of our strategy is helping improve our underlying performance, assemble opportunities for further growth, generate attractive returns and build a more resilient business that is better able to withstand a range of market conditions; and build opportunities for future growth. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together! Job Purpose The business leads portfolio optimization activities that deliver efficiencies and maximize value across bp’s fuel supply and midstream (FS&M) global logistics organization.

Customers & Products



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Lead commercial activities in midstream logistics portfolio projects, including any stand-up activities required post “start-up”.

Communicate project commercial concepts to various levels of bp management.

Identify solutions to enhance bp's integrated value within projects.

Represent business interest during contract negotiations.

Business lead working with Business Investment for economics delivery of EEM requirements.

Identify new midstream commercial opportunities.

Support the ongoing midstream business in delivery of organic projects.

Work across broader midstream logistics teams to share findings and learn from others.

Support broader midstream strategy development.

Be a champion for bp's transformation from an IOC to an IEC in midstream.

Identify ways to improve Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in bp.

University degree

Minimum 7 years of experience in similar job.

Understanding of the midstream business, including midstream’s value to crude supply, product supply, sales & marketing and refining strongly desired

Deep understanding of midstream value creation

Commercial and contract development

Strong written and verbal communications skills

Ability to build relationships at all levels and across multiple businesses and geographies

Ability to lead a team when the team members do not have a direct reporting relationship

Ability to manage multiple activities simultaneously and under time pressure

Fluent in English

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Leadership, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Safe and reliable operations {+ 4 more}



