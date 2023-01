Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Grade GResponsible for delivering deal origination and execution, including agreements and complex structured transactions, providing deal assurance, driving new and existing business growth, leveraging BP's customer base, cross bench offerings and structured products, and building strategic relationships in support of these activities to maximise value.

Role Summary:

We are looking for an experienced business developer, Japan Commercial Manager role reporting to the Japan Regional Manager for bp’s Trading and Shipping (T&S) business. The role is based in Tokyo, Japan focusing on developing new opportunities for the Refining & Products Trading (RPT) business in Japan.

T&S has one of the world’s most developed commodity trading business. T&S has distinctive expertise in trading, optimizing flows, managing price risk and developing customer solutions.

Fueled by our world-class insight and expertise, we relentlessly pursue commercial opportunities in a time of constant change and possibility. Always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across bp and beyond, we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader.

Key Accountabilities:

Working with the Japan Regional Manager, key responsibilities of the role include:

Screening of Japan and assigned markets in the North Asian region to monitor market developments and identify potential business development opportunities for Trading and Shipping.

Work with colleagues in Trading and Shipping (including in Tokyo, Singapore and London) to: Support development of commercial proposals (including cross-bench) and progression of opportunities to detailed negotiations and execution. Provide timely information flow and insights regarding local and regional trade flows, or/and regular updates on our strategic customers. Promote alignment and coordinated relationship management with key external customers, including for senior management engagements. Ensure the origination hopper for Japan is aligned with bench priorities in the region. Work closely with the Commercial Integration & Cross Commodity to manage and support business activity and RSO governance. Work with Finance, Legal, Credit, Tax, Commercial Development, Shipping and other teams to maximize and protect bp value and facilitate necessary internal approvals and delivery for business opportunities.

Work with other bp Tokyo based business teams, T&S Marine Fuel, GPTI (Gas & power trading international) - LNG, Hydrogen, RC&S (Regions cities & solutions), C&P (Customer and Product) – Castrol to: Identify opportunities for T&S to protect value or participate in new integrated opportunities. Develop a shared understanding of key market developments in Japan. Support internal coordination on key customer relationships in Japan.



Develop external contacts with counterparties in the region in support of the T&S business.

Ensure an understanding and adherence to bp policies, T&S compliance policies and standards, and to the bp Code of Conduct. Support Regional Manager to deliver compliance and HSSE focus and agenda.

Promote and integrate new tools including MS Teams and Salesforce to support business delivery

Job Requirements: