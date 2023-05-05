Job summary

About us

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



Our Offshore Wind team are focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of 50 GW of developed renewable generating capacity by 2030. Underpinning this growth is significant investment and we need professionals like you to be part of our journey!



It’s an exciting time to join bp! We are setting out a new approach that will see us transform from an international oil company producing resources – to an integrated energy company providing solutions to customers.



We are reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. And to help the world get to net zero. We are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our employees worldwide. With our products and services, we will ensure energy and mobility for millions of people every day – today and in the future.

Let me tell you about the role



We are looking for an experienced Commercial Manager to join our growing Offshore Wind team. Your role will be to get involved in the delivery of some of the most ambitious projects ever attempted. You will be leading the commercial thinking of our bid teams and continuously look for opportunities to give bp’s offers a competitive hedge, through analysis, project management and negotiations.



What you will deliver

Compelling business cases for participation to offshore wind tenders

Lead and manage all contracts and agreements related to bidding activity

Coordinate project teams and deliver excellence under time pressure

Build effective economic models in collaboration with our Finance team

Provide commercial leadership on partnership engagement from initial discussions through due diligence and negotiation of agreements

Communicate effectively with internal and external stakeholders

Negotiate terms of collaborations and shareholders’ agreements

Manage internal and external governance of JV’s

Manage, supervise, and motivate cross-functional bid teams

Provide commercial input to major supply contract negotiations

Provide management and integration of external support providers into bid workflows

Review and analysis of detailed commercial aspects of contracts

Provide co-ordination and management of contracts of subject matter experts

Establishment and exemplification of commercial ways of working

Provide market analysis and insights for business development

Degree in business administration, engineering or other relevant professional discipline

A minimum of 5 years previous experience in commercial leadership within offshore wind, including business development, procurement, and finance

Fluent in English

Proven track record of managing commercial matters of contracts

Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders and advising business leaders

Strong communication skills with ability to influence

Experience in offshore wind or other renewables development projects preferable

This is a very exciting and high-profile role and one that will play a key part in our continued transformation. You will play an influential role in supporting bp’s ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2050 or sooner!With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as a key decision maker and influencer.​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance!