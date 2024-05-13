Commercial Manager - Aviation (Americas)

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for our customers. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition. The purpose of this role is to manage the delivery of the Commercial agenda in their locations and implementing bp aviation’s strategy. This involves developing and implementing location plans while working with other collaborators such as performance unit, supply and midstream. This includes owning the gross profit at location level!

Develop and implement location plans coordinating efforts with all stakeholders (supply, midstream, operations, Trading & Shipping (T&S), Account Managers (AM), etc...) and ensuring alignment with sales and marketing strategy

Accountable for core marketing gross profit, volumes, working capital and proactive location network optimisation

Work with process excellence, sales support, and operations teams to ensure supply chains and associated costs are up to date in all our systems (Salesforce, Market Intel Platform (MIP), etc..). Overall accountability for data accuracy

Interact with global Account Managers network to actively manage Commercial Aviation and large General Aviation tender activities setting prices, volumes and overall offer from location perspective

Establish robust, effective and efficient relationship with Fuels Supply & Midstream and T&S and impacted Joint Ventures (JVs) in order to align strategies and ensure optimisation of the value chain

Work with AM network and operations to provide accurate forecasting (volume, gross profit, and pricing exposure) for the region (including Commercial Supply & Optimization (CS&O) locations if required) via our systems and contributes to performance management agenda (e.g. ABM, V&Os, Plan, QPR)

Support Account Managers with location information, customer negotiations and competitive intelligence

Fully understand and challenge (where necessary) supply and logistics costs, supporting negotiations as required (e.g. I/P JVs, infrastructure)

Bachelor’s degree in business related curriculum and or a minimum of 5-year commercial experience, better if in Business to Business (B2B), pricing, sales or supply chain optimization.

Very strong commercial attitude and business judgement better if developed in different business environments (bp aviation, bp refining, Supply, Logistics, Trading and strategy) across a range of markets / functions and cultures.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills with ability to build relationships across cultures and influence at all levels.

Exceptional knowledge of jet supply chains and trading, experience in constructing complex integrated value chain deals and an ability to successfully articulate these to the customer and internal colleagues.

Proven ability to understand the CS&O operating model and benefits, regional supply chains and mass/balance of the supply envelope, logistics and airfield services; a track record of monetising this knowledge into RCOP growth.

Very good understanding of refining optimisation principles and key dynamics.

Solid analytical and IT skills (Power BI, pivot table in excel, Market Intel Platform, etc..)

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

How much do we pay (Base)? ($125K - $175K) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



