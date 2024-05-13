Commercial Manager - Aviation (Americas)

Entity:Customers & Products
Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for our customers. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition. The purpose of this role is to manage the delivery of the Commercial agenda in their locations and implementing bp aviation’s strategy. This involves developing and implementing location plans while working with other collaborators such as performance unit, supply and midstream. This includes owning the gross profit at location level!
Posting Timeline: This position is open to applications until May 30th at 12:00AM CST
How much do we pay (Base)? ($125K - $175K) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.