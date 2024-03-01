Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.

Are you ready take your career to new heights?

About the role

The Finance and Commercial Manager is responsible for financial management for the project/project company and act as a member of the executive project team. This role will drive efficient outcomes from a commercial and economic perspective, whilst ensuring control and compliance standards are continuously maintained. You will be responsible for taking the project to sanction, working with external and internal stakeholders. You will lead a finance and commercial team responsible for delivering financial and commercial agreements, joint venture management, engaging with government departments and securing funding approval.

Key accountabilities

Procure and lead external service providers to provide accounting and statutory reporting for the project.

Align with the technical, procurement and finance teams, ensuring that the project has complete and consistent financial projections.

Handle funding of the project company.

Work with development partners to ensure financial management systems and structures are appropriate and accepted by all shareholders. Build and present high quality management reports to the senior management at project level.

About you

A degree educated or above, or professional qualification, in a relevant discipline is required. Experience is what matters most. Substantial experience in financial management in a project (infrastructure area). Commercial project management, joint venture structures and project debt finance experience would be advantageous.

It’s also important you have:

Track record establishing and handling financial management process and systems.

Confident communicator to a range of audiences, comfortable developing a team of professionals and strong people coordination skills.

Ability to communicate financial project management information to senior stakeholders, as an internal expert.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

