Commercial Manager (m/f/d), Offshore Wind

Job summary

To join our team in Hamburg



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



As commercial manager you are leading commercial matters related to offshore wind projects and partnerships.



Your tasks:

Lead and manage all commercial matters of a project pre-bid, including commercial lead of the case book process and economics

Commercial leadership on partnership engagement from initial discussions through due diligence and negotiation of agreements. The partnerships range from industrial partners, JVs, partnerships with academia, research and development institutes, advisors, etc. Depending on value and scope, work closely with business excellence and M&A team, as required.

Management and integration of external support providers into bid workflows

Co-ordination and management of contracts of subject matter experts

Establishment and exemplification of commercial ways of working

Support ad hoc commercial requests from offshore wind head of Germany

Degree in business administration, or other relevant professional discipline

A minimum of 5 years previous experience in commercial leadership within offshore wind, including business development, procurement and finance

Fluent in English and German

Proven track record of originating, developing or closing partnership agreements and managing commercial matters of partnerships

Excellent organizational, planning, written and verbal communication skills and the ability to communicate effectively with decision makers and non-specialists

Experience in managing commercial matters along key stage gates of offshore wind projects, including concept selection and sanctioning

Understanding of project stage gates, from concept to operations

Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders and advising business leaders

Strong communication skills with ability to influence

Teamplayer

Ability to build networks effectively

Experience in offshore wind or other renewables bids, partnerships and development projects