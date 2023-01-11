Commercial Manager (m/w/d), Offshore Wind

Job summary

To join our team in Hamburg



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Your tasks:

Lead and manage all contracts and agreements related to bidding activity

Provide commercial input to major supply contract negotiations

Commercial leadership on partnership engagement from initial discussions through due diligence and negotiation of agreements. Ensure quality hand over to the Contracts and Land Manager after signing the agreements.

Lead on the development of contract form and content for all contracts, together with the contracts and land manager

Management and integration of external support providers into bid workflows

Review and analysis of detailed commercial aspects of contracts

Co-ordination and management of contracts of subject matter experts

Establishment and exemplification of commercial ways of working

Degree in business administration, or other relevant professional discipline

A minimum of 5 years previous experience in commercial leadership within offshore wind, including business development, procurement and finance

Fluent in English and German

Proven track record of managing commercial matters of contracts

Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders and advising business leaders

Strong communication skills with ability to influence

Experience in offshore wind or other renewables development projects preferable