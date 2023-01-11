Site traffic information and cookies

Commercial Manager (m/w/d), Offshore Wind

  • Location Germany - North - Hamburg
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141125BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

To join our team in Hamburg

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Your tasks:

  • Lead and manage all contracts and agreements related to bidding activity
  • Provide commercial input to major supply contract negotiations
  • Commercial leadership on partnership engagement from initial discussions through due diligence and negotiation of agreements. Ensure quality hand over to the Contracts and Land Manager after signing the agreements.
  • Lead on the development of contract form and content for all contracts, together with the contracts and land manager
  • Management and integration of external support providers into bid workflows
  • Review and analysis of detailed commercial aspects of contracts
  • Co-ordination and management of contracts of subject matter experts
  • Establishment and exemplification of commercial ways of working
Our requirements:
  • Degree in business administration, or other relevant professional discipline
  • A minimum of 5 years previous experience in commercial leadership within offshore wind, including business development, procurement and finance
  • Fluent in English and German
  • Proven track record of managing commercial matters of contracts
  • Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders and advising business leaders
  • Strong communication skills with ability to influence
  • Experience in offshore wind or other renewables development projects preferable
What we offer:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave
  • Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding programme and buddy support
  • Subsidised canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
  • Programmes to improve the work-life balance

