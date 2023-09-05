Site traffic information and cookies

Commercial NOJV Asset Manager

  Location United Kingdom - Milton Keynes, United Kingdom - Sunbury, GB: Sunbury - ICBT, DE: Bochum - Forschung, DE: Home - Bochum, Germany - Bochum, ES: Madrid Corporate Office, DE: Bochum - Wittener Str. 45, Spain - Madrid, PL: Krakow, Poland - Kraków
  Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ067943
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

We have an exciting opportunity for a Commercial NOJV asset manager to join our team working in Commercial Logistics NOJVs (non operated joint ventures) in Terminals and Pipelines in Europe. In this role you will be responsible for managing the risk, relationship, governance and performance aspects of some of our assets in Europe as well as pursuing asset optimisation strategies and bp’s net zero ambition and aims.

We have an exciting opportunity for a Commercial NOJV asset manager to join our team working in Commercial Logistics NOJVs (non operated joint ventures) in Terminals and Pipelines in Europe. In this role you will be responsible for managing the risk, relationship, governance and performance aspects of some of our assets in Europe as well as pursuing asset optimisation strategies and bp's net zero ambition and aims.


Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

  • Build and maintain strong relationships as the primary collaborator with partners in joint ventures (non-operated), including roles as a liaison, board member, committee member
  • Manage bp’s risk exposure in the NOJV ensuring risks are documented and mitigated appropriately
  • Manage interfaces with other bp groups who have an interest in the NOJV to ensure their needs are understood and managed with the NOJV for bp’s best interests
  • Ensure NOJV’s are appropriately recognised financially for future cash flow, costs, investment needed
  • Work with the NOJV CoE to ensure best practices in managing NOJVs are deployed
  • Lead sophisticated commercial negotiations with affiliates, customers and/or partners.
  • Liaising with other groups develop strategy for NOJVs including understanding of the impact of the assets on bp’s aims and how the asset can contribute to these
  • Use creativity, entrepreneurship, risk taking, marketing, and experience to capture midstream opportunities..
  • Be expert on the joint venture agreements and asset contracts; ensure contract requirements are being followed and maximising bp’s interest
  • Partner with shippers and affiliates; resolve commercial disputes with partners, shippers, or other 3rd parties as required
  • Use industry knowledge and affiliate relationships to build coordinated logistics value for the BP Group
  • Work on projects connected to other assets as required

Key requirements:

  • Demonstrated experience working in dangerous goods liquid storage, management and transportation
  • Understanding of supply chain, sources of value
  • Experience using process safety, safety management systems and risk mitigation principals
  • Experience of managing relationships outside of employing company
  • Ability to influence and align with senior stakeholders within employing company
  • Contract management
  • Influencing, negotiating and prioritisation skills
  • Fluent in English and preference for further language skills e.g. Spanish

What can we offer you for your career with us?
At bp, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers. 


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}


