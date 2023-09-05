Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

We have an exciting opportunity for a Commercial NOJV asset manager to join our team working in Commercial Logistics NOJVs (non operated joint ventures) in Terminals and Pipelines in Europe. In this role you will be responsible for managing the risk, relationship, governance and performance aspects of some of our assets in Europe as well as pursuing asset optimisation strategies and bp’s net zero ambition and aims.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Build and maintain strong relationships as the primary collaborator with partners in joint ventures (non-operated), including roles as a liaison, board member, committee member

Manage bp’s risk exposure in the NOJV ensuring risks are documented and mitigated appropriately

Manage interfaces with other bp groups who have an interest in the NOJV to ensure their needs are understood and managed with the NOJV for bp’s best interests

Ensure NOJV’s are appropriately recognised financially for future cash flow, costs, investment needed

Work with the NOJV CoE to ensure best practices in managing NOJVs are deployed

Lead sophisticated commercial negotiations with affiliates, customers and/or partners.

Liaising with other groups develop strategy for NOJVs including understanding of the impact of the assets on bp’s aims and how the asset can contribute to these

Use creativity, entrepreneurship, risk taking, marketing, and experience to capture midstream opportunities..

Be expert on the joint venture agreements and asset contracts; ensure contract requirements are being followed and maximising bp’s interest

Partner with shippers and affiliates; resolve commercial disputes with partners, shippers, or other 3rd parties as required

Use industry knowledge and affiliate relationships to build coordinated logistics value for the BP Group

Work on projects connected to other assets as required

Key requirements:

Demonstrated experience working in dangerous goods liquid storage, management and transportation

Understanding of supply chain, sources of value

Experience using process safety, safety management systems and risk mitigation principals

Experience of managing relationships outside of employing company

Ability to influence and align with senior stakeholders within employing company

Contract management

Influencing, negotiating and prioritisation skills

Fluent in English and preference for further language skills e.g. Spanish

What can we offer you for your career with us?

At bp, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.