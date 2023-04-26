Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Demurrage team and advance your career as a

Commercial Operations Services Senior Manager

The Demurrage Team provide a first-class service to Trading & Shipping for handling demurrage and shipping related ancillary charges. We are experts for vessels and barges in the calculation and payment of freight, calculation and negotiation of demurrage claims, calculation and negotiation of related shipping costs such as deviation, detention, port costs etc., and the interpretation of the contract clauses to minimise exposure to claims wherever possible.

In this role You will:

Be responsible for achieving the correct balance in terms of headcount, skills and competencies across the teams.

Responsible for the development of direct reports and for overall responsibility for the development and training needs of the teams.

Ensuring that the teams are fully aware of, and play an important part in, the delivery of the RPTE strategy.

Be networking with other functional managers to develop future Talent Pool for Operations.

Be responsible for the delivery of the Team’s annual Performance Contracts.

Drive continuous improvement in all aspects of the teams delivery including understanding performance management, providing insight and interventions to ensure management of our resources within agreed plans, continual learning and process improvements.

Responsible for building high performing operations services teams who provide technical and commercial expertise to the business and maintain a reputation for excellence.

Responsible for ensuring that the teams work effectively in a culture of compliance, risk management, rigorous execution and control.

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant university (economy or finance) degree

Minimum of 10 years of experience in finance or trading, or shipping

Minimum 8 years of experience in managing various teams and projects

Substantial experience in oil operations environment. Knowledge about the trading or shipping industry, physical oil environment

Business Acumen and alignment with the trading strategy

Fluent English knowledge

Flexible and open thinker, with the ability to influence across all levels in the organization & deliver through others

Strong leadership & coaching capability to coach others, challenge and build high performing teams, build capability with team members

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested