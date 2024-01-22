Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

An exciting new opportunity has arisen for a Commercial Optimization Coordinator to join us at bp.

As a Commercial Optimization Coordinator you will create and maintain a strong focus on process engineering based commercial optimization of the refinery. You will be accountable for developing a holistic view of production constraints and optimization opportunities, and systematically driving improvements which improve commercial performance and create alignment with the Technical, Operations, and Commercial teams to maximize value delivery.

The role also provides support, and challenge to the commercial team to improve crude selection, product make, and scheduling decisions. You will also coordinate the LP Assurance process to maintain model accuracy and robustness. The team will use the models to identify opportunities for increasing process unit margin capability and to support troubleshooting of process units to restore performance. You will support the short and long term commercial growth for the refinery by owning the refinery wide model outputs for technical accuracy.

The Commercial Optimization Coordinator will also lead the Aim1 squad responsible for the Carbon plan at the refinery driving new initiatives for supporting the mid and long term strategic agenda with process engineers, operations and projects.

Key accountabilities:

Provide strong leadership, guidance and organization on the optimization opportunities and priorities for the refinery. Effectively communicate across the organization to ensure alignment in priorities, resource requirements, and delivery timing. Understand the overall site organization and how to interact effectively.

Be responsible for knowing general refinery unit process operation, major operating envelopes, process capabilities, and overall limitations/constraints; identify when changes in operating modes or feed slates will impact overall plant or individual units.

Support the continuous improvement of unit process models and other predictive tools (material balances, heat exchanger fouling, catalyst and filter media performance, tower simulations, kinetic models) to evaluate equipment performance and potential physical modifications and recommend changes to operating practices to improve overall unit performance.

Monitor, interpret, and report optimization performance versus plan. Support the organization in performance improvement opportunities and the monetization of it together with RAID analyst. Coordinate the implementation and further development of optimization monitoring tools (ex Blackline).

Work closely with the Commercial group in supporting LP assurance and coordinates the process within the refinery. Offer ideas for improving accuracy of tools and process representation, and provide necessary technical support and technology to implement.

Be responsible for the refinery wide mass Balance and CO2 commercial optimisation coordination and for the management of both CO2 tickets management (forecast and optimisation) and power Guarantees of Origin (GoO’s).

Be responsible for technical input in setting up new commercial contracts together with procurement (natural gas, nitrogen, water and power) and for the assurance of utility forecasts and budgets (e.g. supporting/checking the forecasts and budgets made by Optimisation).

Coordinate technical, commercial and logistics data gathering for Solomon submission.

Attend the Commercial Optimisation Engineers (COE) Sub-Discipline Network (SDN) and supporting/coordinating the COE SDN initiatives.

Support the Business Improvement Plan (BIP) submission (specifically related to CO2/utilities).

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

A Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or equivalent.

7+ years’ experience combined refinery Process Engineering, Refinery Operations and/or Production Planning experience.

Good command of English, Dutch is preferred.

Ability to work effectively with the Refinery Leadership Team and their teams.

Ability to develop close linkage with BP central teams.

Excellent communicator and facilitator and have strong coaching and influencing skills both inside and outside the refinery.

Ability to organize and analyse data in a way that brings true insights.

Good understanding of refinery processes and operations.

This position is office based at our Refinery Main Office at our BP Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport.

