Job summary

About us

Role Synopsis:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new point of view, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!Commercial Optimization Engineer (COE) is an integral role to the profitability of Whiting Refinery. The COE works across the Optimization/Commercial Organization and the Technical Organization, owning the overall optimization of the process system for which they are accountable. This includes identification and facilitation of system opportunities, closure of gaps between plan and actual, providing leadership and developing the commercial capability of the system team.The COE engages with a variety of collaborators daily in the refinery and within Fuel Supply & Midstream. In this role, the COE will gain a resourceful understanding of refinery economics and exposure to trading. This is an exciting development opportunity for engineers who want to expand their influence and breadth of understanding across the refining business.

Key Accountabilities:

Communicates the Campaign Plan goals and strategic drivers and supports Asset Process Engineers to develop operating guidance for the shift teams (using Beyond Limits and Game Plan).

Accountable for identifying and facilitating opportunities to saturate or alleviate the most demonstrating process constraints to release value.

Develops/initiates new commercial project ideas within the CVP framework. Provides case and basic scope for project development. Serves as system domain expert supporting the business development team as they evaluate and develop projects.

Owns Linear Program (LP) unit representations, derived from process models, and their assurance, ensuring the LP accurately reflects the capability and optionality of the units.

Supports the development and maintenance of unit process models and other predictive tools (material balances, heat exchanger fouling, catalyst performance, etc.), working closely with central engineering teams. Uses these tools to evaluate equipment performance and potential physical modifications.

Aids Asset Process Engineers with monitoring unit performance against the current plan (both short and long term), communicates when/why not operating per plan, and assists in the development of future operating plans that support refinery goals.

Essential Education:

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum 4 years total experience in Process Engineering, Process Control, Operations and/or Production Planning.

Demonstrates BP’s Leadership Expectations, including Improve Value and Building Enduring Capabilities

Desirable Criteria:

Experience across multiple refinery technologies

Experience with Petro-SIM process modelling

Resourceful with unit process data from various refinery systems, including but not limited to PI datalink/process book, LIMS (lab system), DCS and field (pressure surveys, etc.) Awareness of Spiral LP model or Orion / MBO scheduling tool



Why join us

BS in Chemical EngineeringAt bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.