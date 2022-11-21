The Commercial Optimization Engineer (COE) for the hydrocracker and reformer areas is an integral role to the profitability of the Cherry Point Refinery. The COE works across the optimization/commercial organization and the technical organization, owning the overall optimization of the process system for which they are accountable. This includes identification and facilitation of system opportunities, closure of gaps between plan and actual, providing leadership and developing the commercial capability of the team. The COE engages with a variety of collaborators on a daily basis in the refinery and within fuel supply & midstream. In this role, you will gain an understanding of refinery economics and exposure to trading. This is an exciting development opportunity for engineers who want to expand their influence and breadth of understanding across the refining business.
This role works across a diverse range of areas. You will be interacting with operations, technical, commercial, trading and well as central authorities in various global locations on the specific technologies in your area.
