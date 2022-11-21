Job summary

The Commercial Optimization Engineer (COE) for the hydrocracker and reformer areas is an integral role to the profitability of the Cherry Point Refinery. The COE works across the optimization/commercial organization and the technical organization, owning the overall optimization of the process system for which they are accountable. This includes identification and facilitation of system opportunities, closure of gaps between plan and actual, providing leadership and developing the commercial capability of the team. The COE engages with a variety of collaborators on a daily basis in the refinery and within fuel supply & midstream. In this role, you will gain an understanding of refinery economics and exposure to trading. This is an exciting development opportunity for engineers who want to expand their influence and breadth of understanding across the refining business.

Key Accountabilities:

Owns Linear Program (LP) unit representations for the hydrocracker and reformer areas, ensuring the LP accurately reflects the capability and optionality of the units.

Leads communication between commercial and technical groups to develop the campaign plan goals and strategic drivers, and supports the lead refinery planner to develop operating guidance for the shift teams

Accountable for identifying and facilitating opportunities to saturate or alleviate the most leveraging process constraints to create value.

Develops/initiates new commercial project ideas. Provides business case and basic scope for project development. Serves as system subject matter expert supporting the business development team as they evaluate and develop projects.

Supports the development and maintenance of unit process models and other predictive tools (heat exchanger fouling, catalyst performance, etc.), working closely with central engineering teams. Uses these tools to evaluate equipment performance and potential physical modifications.

Aids asset economist engineers with supervising unit performance against the current plan (both short and long term), communicates when/why not operating per plan, and assists in the development of future operating plans that support refinery goals.

Experience and Qualifications:

Bachelors degree in an engineering field

Minimum 5 years relevant refining or industry experience

Demonstrates bp's leadership expectations, including improve value and building enduring capabilities

Strong interpersonal skills (verbal and written) and ability to influence

Meaningful experience working in roles supporting hydrocracker or reformer units

Resourceful with unit process data from various refinery systems, including but not limited to PI datalink, LIMS (lab system), DCS and field (pressure surveys, etc.)

Awareness of Spiral LP model or Orion / MBO scheduling tool

Key Collaborators:

This role works across a diverse range of areas. You will be interacting with operations, technical, commercial, trading and well as central authorities in various global locations on the specific technologies in your area.

