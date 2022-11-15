The Commercial Optimization Engineer (COE) is responsible for ensuring the refinery is optimized inside of all constraints, on a system level. The COE uses process engineering, process modelling and commercial acumen to develop and help implement optimization strategies. They are responsible for maintaining the accuracy of the LP model for their area, as well as understanding relevant economic constraints. A COE should use interactions and relationships with other groups (Operations, Technical, Supply, etc) to continue to build the Toledo Refinery’s ability to return value in all economic environments.
Recently, bp agreed to sell all of its 50% share of the Toledo Refinery to joint-venture partner Cenovus. The sale was recently announced and the deal is expected to close in late 2022. After the sale closes, the refinery will be fully operated by Cenovus, and current bp employees who accept the Cenovus offer of employment will transition to Cenovus. You may find more information on Cenovus at www.cenovus.com.
Bachelors in Engineering or Technical Discipline
Required: Minimum five years of refinery experience
