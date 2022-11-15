Job summary

Job Profile Summary Section:

The Commercial Optimization Engineer (COE) is responsible for ensuring the refinery is optimized inside of all constraints, on a system level. The COE uses process engineering, process modelling and commercial acumen to develop and help implement optimization strategies. They are responsible for maintaining the accuracy of the LP model for their area, as well as understanding relevant economic constraints. A COE should use interactions and relationships with other groups (Operations, Technical, Supply, etc) to continue to build the Toledo Refinery’s ability to return value in all economic environments.



Recently, bp agreed to sell all of its 50% share of the Toledo Refinery to joint-venture partner Cenovus. The sale was recently announced and the deal is expected to close in late 2022. After the sale closes, the refinery will be fully operated by Cenovus, and current bp employees who accept the Cenovus offer of employment will transition to Cenovus. You may find more information on Cenovus at www.cenovus.com.

Key Accountabilities:

Develop unit targets to drive refinery optimization for campaign plans, 0-3 month production plans, and the Annual Plan processes for specified refinery systems.

Support the execution of the plan through the development of tools and guidance documentation for Operations personnel.

Set targets, measure and assure accuracy of LP sub-models.

Review and challenge commercial plan to ensure that the refinery is planned to the fullest capability.

Monitor, interpret, and report optimization performance versus plan via Plan vs Actual process.

Validate and document commercial constraints in a systematic database.

Provide support to the Technical Group to design and implement plant tests to test or move constraints.

Develop a catalyst strategy and complementary feed strategy to improve value within the constraints of the refinery catalyst change-out plans.

Identify and complete a strategy to improve the value of tradeoffs within their system of responsibility.

Determine the value of maintenance and TAR scope to maximize system value. Work with Operations, Maintenance and TAR staff to execute the identified scope.

Interpret the refinery LP to drive operations to optimal performance within constraints.

Use and maintain rigorous process models that accurately reflect refinery capability.

Education:

Bachelors in Engineering or Technical Discipline

Experience:

Required: Minimum five years of refinery experience

Desirable Criteria:

Experienced in refinery technical support, process engineering, refinery operations, supply and/or production planning

Strong understanding of unit operation and the interaction between units

Be able to identify, document and value true refinery constraints that limit refinery profitability; mentor others in the understanding of process economics

Strong willingness to learn and develop commercial acumen in role, including: ability to read, evaluate, and communicate LP outputs; design and maintain rigorous LP submodels.

