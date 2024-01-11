Job summary

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



The Commercial Optimization Engineer (COE) is an integral role to the profitability of the Cherry Point Refinery. The COE works across the Optimization/Commercial Organization and the Technical Organization, being responsible for the overall optimization of the process system for which they are accountable. This includes identification and facilitation of system opportunities, closure of gaps between plan and actual, providing leadership and developing the commercial capability of the system team!The COE engages with a variety of stakeholders on a daily basis in the refinery and within Fuel Supply & Midstream. In this role, the COE will gain a skillful understanding of refinery economics and exposure to trading. This is an exciting development opportunity for engineers who want to expand their influence and breadth of understanding across the refining business.



Leads communication between commercial and technical groups to develop the Campaign Plan goals and strategic drivers, and supports the lead refinery planner to develop operating guidance for the shift teams

Accountable for identifying and facilitating opportunities to saturate or alleviate the most leveraging process constraints to release value.

Develops/initiates new commercial project ideas. Provides business case and basic scope for project development. Serves as system subject matter expert supporting the business development team as they evaluate and develop projects.

Owns Linear Program (LP) unit representations, derived from process models, and their assurance, ensuring the LP accurately reflects the capability and optionality of the units.

Supports the development and maintenance of unit process models and other predictive tools (heat exchanger fouling, catalyst performance, etc.), working closely with central engineering teams. Uses these tools to evaluate equipment performance and potential physical modifications.

Aids Asset Economist Engineers with monitoring unit performance against the current plan (both short and long term), communicates when/why not operating per plan, and assists in the development of future operating plans that support refinery goals.



Bachelor’s Degree in an Engineering Discipline.



Minimum 4 years relevant refining or industry experience

Demonstrates BP’s Leadership Expectations, including Maximize Value and Building Enduring Capabilities

Strong communication skills (verbal and written) and ability to influence.



Relevant experience working in roles supporting crude distillation or coker petrochemical units

Strong problem-solving skills

Skillful with unit process data from various refinery systems, including but not limited to PI datalink, LIMS (lab system), DCS and field (pressure surveys, etc.)

Awareness of Aveva Spiral LP model or Orion / MBO scheduling tool

History of using data science, statistical analysis methods and/or data visualization to drive change.



How much do we pay (Base)? $118,000 - $218,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



