Commercial Optimization Superintendent

The Optimization Engineering Superintendent manages a team in delivery of optimization activities for the refinery, including commercial model (LP, Orion) assurance, commercial work practices, constraint management and capability growth initiatives. The Optimization Engineering Superintendent works alongside the other Technical Department disciplines to provide high quality support to several business stakeholders, including Operations, Supply, Projects, Turnaround and Optimization. The Optimization Engineering Superintendent reports to the Refinery Optimization and Performance Manager.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



The Optimization Engineering Superintendent manages a team in delivery of optimization activities for the refinery, including commercial model (LP, Orion) assurance, commercial work practices, constraint management and capability growth initiatives. The Optimization Engineering Superintendent works alongside the other Technical Department disciplines to provide high quality support to several business stakeholders, including Operations, Supply, Projects, Turnaround and Optimization. The Optimization Engineering Superintendent reports to the Refinery Optimization and Performance Manager.



Manages performance, activities and development of (typically) four direct reports, including 3 Optimization Engineers and 1 Commercial Tools Engineer.

Accountable for site delivery of optimization work processes, identifying and closing gaps to ‘best practices’ through self-verification.

Lead Commercial Optimization team in support of refinery production plan objectives, including identification of gaps to plan and opportunities to exceed plan.

Responsible for the accuracy of Process Unit Linear Program (LP) submodels and associated constraints and limits.

Acts as refinery point of contact for the development and implementation of global Refining programs eg, Common Model Platform and Intelligent Operations. Additionally, support global improvement forums related to areas of functional expertise.

Lead team in identification, development and implementation of initiatives to improve commercial performance as part of the refinery’s mid-term growth plan. Collaborate with peer group, both internal and external to the refinery, to prioritize the Commercial and Technical activity set.

Bachelor’s Degree in an Engineering, Science or Technical Disciplines

Minimum of 7 years of experience. Preference to prior refining experience in Technical and/or Commercial roles.

Demonstrates mindset of Maximizing Value and Building Enduring Capabilities.

Strong communication skills (verbal and written) and ability to influence.

TWIC card is required for the role or eligible to request it.

Strong problem-solving skills.

Skillful with unit process data from various refinery systems, including but not limited to PI datalink, LIMS (lab system), DCS.

Spiral LP model or Orion / MBO scheduling tool capability.

How much do we pay (Base)? $134,000 - $192,000

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.