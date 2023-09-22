Commercial Optimization Superintendent

Job summary

Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Optimization Engineering Superintendent leads a team in delivery of optimization activities for the refinery, including commercial model (LP, Orion) assurance, commercial work practices, constraint management and capability growth initiatives. The Optimization Engineering Superintendent works alongside the other Technical Department disciplines to provide high quality support to several business partners, including Operations, Supply, Projects, Turnaround and Optimization. The Optimization Engineering Superintendent reports to the Refinery Optimization and Performance Manager.

Key Accountabilities

Provide business context, technical expertise, mentoring, and prioritization guidance.

Responsible for knowing general refinery unit process operation, major operating envelopes, process capabilities, and overall limitations/constraints; can identify when changes in operating modes or feed slates will impact overall plant or individual units.

Uses fundamental engineering knowledge, simulation/modelling, and linear programming to understand unit availability, optimization opportunities, and assist in unit troubleshooting. Recommends changes to operating practices to improve overall unit performances. Networks with other refineries and manufacturing sites, with other business functions (trading and shipping, customers and products, innovation and engineering) to leverage resources, find opportunities, and share standard methodologies.

Agile lead to facilitate prioritization of activities across the Whiting Commercial Team using ADO.

Strategically establish diverse abilities succession plans and develop Commercial Optimization Engineers (COEs) economic evaluation skills and organization of priorities to deliver Gross Margin Delivery above plan.

Help refinery run against multiple constraints through identification of constraints and participation in the development of Campaign Planning.

Lead the gasoline giveaway, distillate giveaway, hydrotreater catalyst optimization, and crude heater duty teams by driving continuous improvements and good communication of potential opportunities. This includes increasing communication of optimization plans throughout operations, technical, and leadership teams.

Develops/initiates ideas for optimization and business performance improvements within BIP work process. Can develop a robust case for projects and performance improvement opportunities. Knows how to analyze risk and make the key assumptions.

Responsible for operational (PLA) and compliance (PACE) reporting requirements for the optimization and quality teams.

Support RV Studies, DMC upgrades, Advanced Control improvements, and Energy goals to assure proper prioritization and economic drivers.

Requirements

Undergraduate degree in engineering subject area or equivalent.

5+ years of Process Engineering experience is preferred.

7+ years of experience in refinery operations, process engineering, or production planning is preferred.

Ability to lead and work with cross-functional teams.

Ability to influence others without formal authority.

Ability to build enduring capability by coaching and mentoring.

Proven self-starter with the ability to balance multiple simultaneous priorities.

Strong tactical and critical thinking skills.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Engineering codes, standards and practices, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Oil Refineries, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation {+ 10 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.