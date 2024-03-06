This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Reporting to the ‘Pricing & Special Projects Manager’, the Commercial Pricing Senior Advisor works within Castrol’s Global Marketing department to maximise sales & revenues through setting prices, making pricing recommendations & evaluation / performance management of customer pricing and tenders. In addition, the role works on the delivery of strategic pricing projects and pricing best practices.

Key Accountabilities

Set pricing and deliver pricing guidance to Sales colleagues to support structuring of customer deals / offers

Responsible for the delivery & evaluation of customer offers made to Castrol strategic customers operating within Castrol’s pricing framework

Responsible for designing index-based pricing proposals to customers, including scenario modelling to find the optimal index pricing mechanisms

Responsible for deal performance management & profitability monitoring, finding opportunities to maximise margins while delivering deal / customer insights to Sales colleagues

Responsible for carrying out comprehensive analysis on deal models & structures, competitive landscapes, customer willingness to pay reviews, cost to serve & margin evolutions etc., synthesising commercially sound recommendations from multiple, and often conflicting, inputs for deal structures to optimise Castrol profitability

Responsible for managing relationships with key partners, including but not limited to, global account management, Castrol & global pricing leadership, sales & marketing colleagues

Responsible for developing pricing management processes, guidelines, best practices & operating frameworks, ensuring these guidelines, practices & frameworks are regularly reviewed & updated

Accountable for the delivery of pricing projects, acting as project manager/leader when requested

Work collaboratively to proactively develop, coach & mentor your peers

Education

University degree or equivalent experience

Essential Experience

Analytical experience coupled with the ability to use analytics to solve problems

Proven ability to manage complex excel models and commercial data sets to make decisions

Previous commercial, strategic pricing, or index-based pricing experience is desirable

Strong commercial foresight demonstrated through business experience

You’ll possess developing leadership skills & are ready to mentor, coach & develop your peers

Proven ability of cross functional working, influencing teams, upholding policies & delivering results

Experience working on & leading projects

Skills & Competencies

The type of individual suited to this role is a self-starter with excellent analytical skills. You’re a dedicated problem solver, possess a sharp commercial foresight & have strong decision-making capabilities

You’ll possess clear & effective communication skills, both written & verbal. You’ll possess fluent English – both written & verbal

You are highly motivated & goal oriented. You work well as part of a team

Excellent attention to detail is required, as is the ability to analyse, interpret & present large volumes of data

Proven proficiency in evaluating numerical data, alongside market intelligence in order to develop appropriate pricing recommendations

Project and Relationship Management. You have experience in delivering, and leading project work, and be able to demonstrate taking ownership of projects through to conclusion

Strong problem-solving skills and a track record for overcoming obstacles and delivering results

Lastly, you’ll possess well developed prioritization & time planning skills

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity and equal opportunity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



