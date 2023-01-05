Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Commercial Process Engineer

Commercial Process Engineer

Commercial Process Engineer

  • Location United States - Indiana - Whiting
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 139068BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

As a Commercial Process Engineer, you will engage as a member of the Whiting Clean Energy Leadership Team with the Operations Manager, Operations Supervisor, Maintenance Supervisor, and Asset Coordinator (a role that liases between Ops and Maint. as well as managing project work).

As a Commercial Process Engineer, you will be responsible for the following:

1. Accountable for power sales and purchases

  • Accountable for all WCE power sales
  • WCE long term power capacity sales
  • Act as primary contact to grid balancing agent MISO

2. Accountable for gas sales and purchases

  • Directly manage WCE gas needs daily
  • Be operational lead for gas nominations for WCE
  • Balance seasonal term hedge, front of month hedge, and gas daily WCE mix and provide historical review of gas purchasing performance
  • Provide single point of contact to NIPSCO for WCE as WCE major accounts representative

3. Utilities TAR planning a. Provide commercial utility lens to TAR timing, balance steam load with gas and power market to optimize WCE TAR schedule

4. General Financial Responsibilities

  • Maintain WCE fixed cost and gross margin forecast and actuals
  • Obtain WCE emissions allowances/credits
  • Provide emissions market point of contact to WBU for both purchases and sales
  • Commercial lead for WCE long term service agreements. Oversee purchasing and invoicing processes

Essential experience and education:
Degree in mechanical, chemical, or aerospace engineering required Minimum of 5 years in energy/oil&gas engineering

Preferred experience and education:
Master's in business administration preferred 3+ years experience in commercial power/utility balancing Downstream refining engineering

