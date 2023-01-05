As a Commercial Process Engineer, you will engage as a member of the Whiting Clean Energy Leadership Team with the Operations Manager, Operations Supervisor, Maintenance Supervisor, and Asset Coordinator (a role that liases between Ops and Maint. as well as managing project work).
As a Commercial Process Engineer, you will be responsible for the following:
1. Accountable for power sales and purchases
2. Accountable for gas sales and purchases
3. Utilities TAR planning a. Provide commercial utility lens to TAR timing, balance steam load with gas and power market to optimize WCE TAR schedule
4. General Financial Responsibilities
Essential experience and education:
Degree in mechanical, chemical, or aerospace engineering required Minimum of 5 years in energy/oil&gas engineering
Preferred experience and education:
Master's in business administration preferred 3+ years experience in commercial power/utility balancing Downstream refining engineering