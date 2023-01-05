Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

As a Commercial Process Engineer, you will engage as a member of the Whiting Clean Energy Leadership Team with the Operations Manager, Operations Supervisor, Maintenance Supervisor, and Asset Coordinator (a role that liases between Ops and Maint. as well as managing project work).

As a Commercial Process Engineer, you will be responsible for the following:



1. Accountable for power sales and purchases

Accountable for all WCE power sales

WCE long term power capacity sales

Act as primary contact to grid balancing agent MISO

2. Accountable for gas sales and purchases

Directly manage WCE gas needs daily

Be operational lead for gas nominations for WCE

Balance seasonal term hedge, front of month hedge, and gas daily WCE mix and provide historical review of gas purchasing performance

Provide single point of contact to NIPSCO for WCE as WCE major accounts representative

3. Utilities TAR planning a. Provide commercial utility lens to TAR timing, balance steam load with gas and power market to optimize WCE TAR schedule

4. General Financial Responsibilities

Maintain WCE fixed cost and gross margin forecast and actuals

Obtain WCE emissions allowances/credits

Provide emissions market point of contact to WBU for both purchases and sales

Commercial lead for WCE long term service agreements. Oversee purchasing and invoicing processes

Essential experience and education:

Degree in mechanical, chemical, or aerospace engineering required Minimum of 5 years in energy/oil&gas engineering

Preferred experience and education:

Master's in business administration preferred 3+ years experience in commercial power/utility balancing Downstream refining engineering