Commercial Project Manager - Biofuels Growth

Job summary

Responsible for managing an integrated project team, 3rd party engineers and contractor resources to deliver capital and expense projects of medium to high complexity and medium to high ambiguity. Under the Project Manager’s oversight, the project team must define scope, value, cost and schedule estimate assurance, and manage overall project risk. This position oversees project initiation, development, design, construction, and commissioning and all phases of project delivery, including engineering, procurement, construction, start-up and closeout activities and ensures the technical integrity of the projects and assigned work activities are completed across all phases of the project and delivered in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing an integrated project team, 3rd party engineers and contractor resources to deliver capital and expense projects of medium to high complexity and medium to high ambiguity. Under the Project Manager’s oversight, the project team must define scope, value, cost and schedule estimate assurance, and manage overall project risk. This position oversees project initiation, development, design, construction, and commissioning and all phases of project delivery, including engineering, procurement, construction, start-up and closeout activities and ensures the technical integrity of the projects and assigned work activities are completed across all phases of the project and delivered in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.



Job Description:

About the Role:

As part of the Biofuels Growth Team the successful candidate will work as Commercial Project Lead on major advanced biofuels initiatives. Focus will be on originating, framing & managing projects spanning the production of advanced Biofuels derived from waste oils, ethanol, solid or agricultural waste as well as E-Fuels and its integration into existing or future bp value chains especially bp refineries and hydgrogen / CCS.

This role will report into the Head of Biofuels Growth North America. The successful candidate will build and maintain strong interfaces within bp especially with Customers & Products (C&P), Trading and Shipping (T&S), Production & Operations (P&O), Innovation & Engineering (I&E) and Regions, Cities, and Solutions (RC&S) but also externally with strategic, value chain accretive or financial partners. The job requires strong commercial & negotiation skills, good understanding of technical processes & regulatory frameworks as well as good project management skills and the ability to work with different collaborators internally and externally.

The role will work closely with the low carbon teams across C&P and T&S as well as with Hydrogen / CCS among others.

Key Responsibilities:

-Lead Bioenergy projects from origination to execution:

Identify, define & manage opportunities around bp’s assets as well as with 3rd parties

opportunities around bp’s assets as well as with 3rd parties Identify and appraise opportunities through internal networks or by working with 3rd parties

Frame the economic & strategic case for bp to invest or participate in any other way. With focus on integration benefits and differentiating factors vs. competitors as well as value drivers for bp

Manage the progress of supported cases into fully fledged projects throughout the CVP stages

Lead and facilitate the governance of the projects according to bp standards. Ensure alignment with key internal partners and sponsors

Determine non-technical (including legislative, regulatory, reputational, political and social) risks, and develop appropriate mitigations to support.

Issues management - anticipating and responding to partner needs – mobilising project and broader-business leaders where appropriate.

Align & consult with peers within the team and bp group and share best practise & takeaways

Develop engagement plans, build strong relationships and defend bp’s interest with commercial partners

Lead multidisciplinary teams across bp in an agile way or jointly with partners

Requirements:

Bachelor's Degree or relevant professional qualification

Very commercial, pro-active and driven person

Good analytical, presentation & facilitation skills

Experience in managing projects internally as well as externally including governance and collaborator engagament

Ability to see the bigger picture, overcome challenges & stay goal focused

Ability to prioritise and respond to dynamic situations and changing policy landscape

great teammate and excellent interpersonal skills

Confident in engaging senior external & internal collaborators

Open to new challenges & confident working in an everchanging environment and managing uncertainties

Ability to grasp low carbon policy

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.