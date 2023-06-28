Commercial Project Manager Biofuels

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

As part of the Biofuels Growth Team the successful candidate will work as Commercial Project Lead on major advanced biofuels initiatives. Focus will be on originating, framing & managing projects spanning the production of advanced Biofuels derived from waste oils, ethanol, solid or agricultural waste as well as E-Fuels and its integration into existing or future bp value chains especially bp refineries and hydgrogen / CCS. This role will report into the Head of Biofuels Growth ASPAC. This individual will build and maintain strong interfaces within bp especially with Customers and Products (C&P), Trading & Shipping (T&S), Production & Operations (P&O), Innovation & Engineering (I&E) and Regions Corporates & Solutions (RC&S) but also externally with strategic, value chain accretive or financial partners. The role requires strong commercial & negotiation skills, good understanding of technical processes & regulatory frameworks as well as good project management skills and the ability to work with different partners internally and externally. The role will work closely with the low carbon teams across C&P and T&S as well as with Hydrogen / CCS among others.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

As part of the Biofuels Growth Team the successful candidate will work as Commercial Project Lead on major advanced biofuels initiatives. Focus will be on originating, framing & managing projects spanning the production of advanced Biofuels derived from waste oils, ethanol, solid or agricultural waste as well as E-Fuels and its integration into existing or future bp value chains especially bp refineries and hydgrogen / CCS.This role will report into the Head of Biofuels Growth ASPAC. This individual will build and maintain strong interfaces within bp especially with Customers and Products (C&P), Trading & Shipping (T&S), Production & Operations (P&O), Innovation & Engineering (I&E) and Regions Corporates & Solutions (RC&S) but also externally with strategic, value chain accretive or financial partners.The role requires strong commercial & negotiation skills, good understanding of technical processes & regulatory frameworks as well as good project management skills and the ability to work with different partners internally and externally.The role will work closely with the low carbon teams across C&P and T&S as well as with Hydrogen / CCS among others.



Job Description:

Lead Bioenergy projects from origination to execution:

Identify, define & manage opportunities around bp’s assets as well as with 3rd parties Identify and appraise opportunities through internal networks or by working with 3rd parties Frame the economic & strategic case for bp to invest or participate in any other way. With focus on integration benefits and differentiating factors vs. competitors as well as value drivers for bp Manage the progress of supported business cases into fully fledged projects throughout the CVP stages

Lead and facilitate the governance of the projects according to bp standards. Ensure alignment with key internal stakeholders and sponsors.

Determine non-technical (including legislative, regulatory, reputational, political and social) risks, and develop appropriate mitigations to support.

Issues management - anticipating and responding to stakeholder needs – mobilising project and broader-business leaders where appropriate.

Align & consult with peers within the team and bp group and share best practice & learnings.

Develop engagement plans, build strong relationships and defend bp’s interest with commercial partners.

Lead multidisciplinary teams across bp in an agile way or jointly with partners.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Highly commercial, pro-active and driven individual.

Good analytical, presentation & facilitation skills.

Experience in managing projects internally as well as externally including governance and stakeholder engagement.

Ability to see the bigger picture, overcome challenges & stay goal focused.

Ability to prioritise and respond to multifaceted situations and changing policy landscape.

Strong team player and excellent interpersonal skills

Confident in engaging senior external & internal stakeholders

Open to new challenges & confident working in an ever changing environment and managing uncertainties

Ability to grasp low carbon policy

Desirable Criteria:

Experience within Bioenergy industry.

Good understanding of the integrated energy value chain.

Technical & chemical process understanding a clear plus.

Understanding of project finance.

Background in low carbon policy or advocacy.

External networks in the energy & finance industry.

Membership of a technical or professional body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field .



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.