Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

''Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world. ''

Job Overview:

bp has an accelerated EV and convenience growth strategy in Europe. It is anticipated that more than 70% of the growth footprint will be outside the existing retail forecourts. This requires us to rapidly access new sites at pace and scale across Europe to support the EV business growth plans over the next decade.



The role of the Commercial Real Estate Analyst is to:



Provide relevant and up to date commercial and financial analytics to support the growth of the EV business across Europe, in particular real estate, and ancillary infrastructure. This will primarily be in support of making investment decisions in real estate and EV infrastructure.

Shift Timing: 2:00pm to 11:00pm IST

Role & Responsibilities:

Provide quality and timely investment decision support through location analysis, project economic modelling, case preparation and functional assurance align with bp standards and guidelines

Provide network planning support, perform project economic evaluation and proactively assess business development opportunities across Europe for EV growth

Support delivery of the annual strategic plan and network planning tools & processes defined for EV real estate growth primarily across Europe and wider regions when required

Identify strategic insights into our existing business and understand key elements that are essential to improving our asset infrastructure and ultimately the financial performance of bp pulse and the growth of customers

Provide input to the finance teams and ensure the correct translation of the strategy into the annual business plan process, including tracking of the real estate growth pipeline/ hopper in line with the strategy

Provide Competitive landscape analysis to gain insights into trends and changes

Build and maintain pre-assured economic evaluation models for allowing for controlled usage by embedded resources

Act as a source of analytical expertise in multiple areas spanning across investment decisions, economical evaluation, assumptions generation, and financial understanding of the EV business.

Contribute to the coordination of the Investment Committees (IC) and the maintenance of the IC tracker tool.

Participate in multi-team squads to support projects across bp pulse and C&P: network, portfolio, convenience and fleet

Provide support and guidance to in-country network analysts as required for key!

Experience & Qualification:

At least 5 years’ commercial analytical experience, preferably related to retail markets or real estate

Demonstrable advanced skills in economic modelling concepts (e.g. discounted cash flow analysis, net present value) and application

Strong analytical skills and financial knowledge, and the ability to interpret data sets

A good understanding of establishing business infrastructure networks. Experience in supervising data projects and data management tools

Ability to quickly digest business context and handle workloads under time pressure and / or different time zones

Strong interpersonal and networking skills, ability to build positive working relationships across distant locations. Self-starter and hands-on, can do attitude and should be proficient in English

Desirable Criteria:

Experience in managing network planning and geospatial tools

Experience in energy industry and renewables



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Building services and standards, Building sustainability, Communication, Continuous improvement, Contract Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Long Term Planning, Project execution planning, Real estate and location Strategy, Safety Leadership, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management, Translating strategy into plans, Waterfall Model, Workplace colleague experience



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.