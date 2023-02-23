Commercial Refining Analyst (LP Analyst) (m/f/d)

Job summary

For our location Gelsenkirchen



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



The role sits in the Agile LP Solutions team which is an agile flow-to-work team of refinery commercial analysts responsible for refinery LP analysis in support of both mid/long term planning and refinery commercial performance across bp's global refining system.

Your tasks:

Use the LP (Linear Program Models) to provide commercial performance analysis and medium term planning activity including:

Project/business development opportunity evaluation

Term supply or sale evaluations

Commercial optimisation of TAR activities

Deep dive studies on new opportunities such as market/regulation driven specification changes

Select key decisions where quantitative feedback would assist learning, including: Crude purchasing, product sale decisions, operational/commercial strategy and execution and operational performance of the refinery

Understand the key learnings and best practice in retrospective and long term planning analysis to enable alignment of stakeholders within the refining and supply teams

Develop effective relationships and maintain open channels of communication within the Refinery and supply teams

Align with stakeholders on actions to capture additional margin and improve operational metrics and processes

Engage with stakeholders in midstream, refining and finance to progress priorities, improve performance and support planning activities

Develop capability to support more than one refinery

Bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering, chemistry, related technical field or equivalent vocational qualification required

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in refinery operations, planning or supply

Technical and commercial awareness of refining and supply

Experience with refinery LP models and associated work processes is desirable

Fluent in German and English

Strong results orientation with great presentation skills

Ability to communicate technical knowledge to diverse audiences