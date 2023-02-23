Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Commercial Refining Analyst (LP Analyst) (m/f/d)

Commercial Refining Analyst (LP Analyst) (m/f/d)

Commercial Refining Analyst (LP Analyst) (m/f/d)

  • Location Germany - Lower Saxony - Lingen, Germany - North Rhine-Westphalia - Gelsenkirchen
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145441BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

For our location Gelsenkirchen

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

The role sits in the Agile LP Solutions team which is an agile flow-to-work team of refinery commercial analysts responsible for refinery LP analysis in support of both mid/long term planning and refinery commercial performance across bp's global refining system.

Your tasks:

  • Use the LP (Linear Program Models) to provide commercial performance analysis and medium term planning activity including:
  • Project/business development opportunity evaluation
  • Term supply or sale evaluations
  • Commercial optimisation of TAR activities
  • Deep dive studies on new opportunities such as market/regulation driven specification changes
  • Select key decisions where quantitative feedback would assist learning, including: Crude purchasing, product sale decisions, operational/commercial strategy and execution and operational performance of the refinery
  • Understand the key learnings and best practice in retrospective and long term planning analysis to enable alignment of stakeholders within the refining and supply teams
  • Develop effective relationships and maintain open channels of communication within the Refinery and supply teams
  • Align with stakeholders on actions to capture additional margin and improve operational metrics and processes
  • Engage with stakeholders in midstream, refining and finance to progress priorities, improve performance and support planning activities
  • Develop capability to support more than one refinery
Our requirements:
  • Bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering, chemistry, related technical field or equivalent vocational qualification required
  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in refinery operations, planning or supply
  • Technical and commercial awareness of refining and supply
  • Experience with refinery LP models and associated work processes is desirable
  • Fluent in German and English
  • Strong results orientation with great presentation skills
  • Ability to communicate technical knowledge to diverse audiences
What we offer:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digitalized, team-oriented and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave
  • Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding programme and buddy support
  • Subsidized canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organizations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
  • Programmes to improve the work-life balance
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Apply Search all jobs at bp