Commercial Risk Advisor

  • Location United States - Illinois - Chicago
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146179BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Job Purpose

The Commercial Risk Advisor is responsible for developing and maintaining an accurate, collated view of risks the various Fuel Supply & Midstream (FS&M) business are exposed by driving the process for the twice-yearly Risk Management Reviews (RMR) with the FS&M SVP and VPs, in a manner that allows for the SVP to endorse the final key risks for submission to the Central Risk team. Additionally, this role will serve as the Risk Process Owner (RPO) for the US Non-Operated Joint Ventures (NOJV) within FS&M.

Key Accountabilities

  • Oversee the bottoms up development and delivery of the mid-year and year-end RMR submission on behalf of the SVP of FS&M to the central risk team.
  • Generate deliverables to communicate the overall range of Strategic & Commercial and Compliance & Control risks for the business on the bp 8x8 risk matrix to inform the VP and SVP’s of the risk they are managing
  • Manage the risk notification endorsement process for emerging business risks based on their place on the 8x8 matrix
  • Conduct RMR workshops that deliver overviews of the RMR process and support the development of an accurate picture of the business Strategic & Commercial and Compliance & Control risks
  • Serve as the Risk Process Owner (RPO) for the FS&M NOJVs in the US to ensure that NOJV risk management for specific NOJV(s) is delivered in accordance with the NOJV Risk Management Procedure.
  • Engage JV asset managers, functional assurers, risk practitioners and others to conduct risk workshops to deliver the annual NOJV risk assessment process
  • Monitor risks and Exposure Management Plan (EMP) actions ensuring timely completion or action updates
  • Own and maintain the NOJV Database content for the US NOJVs
  • Work with European midstream RPOs for consistency and best practice sharing across FS&M

Summary Decision Rights

Refer to delegation of authority register

Job Holder Requirements

(Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education

  • University degree (Business or Engineering Preferred)

Experience

  • Minimum 5 years of experience in similar job.
  • Exposure to bp’s risk assessment processes
  • Understanding of the midstream business, including midstream’s value to crude supply, product supply, sales & marketing and refining strongly desired.

Skills & Competencies

  • Ability to develop relationships, including influencing across many levels of the organization
  • Ability to apply multiple inputs to reach a decision
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills.
  • Ability to build relationships at all levels and across multiple businesses and geographies
  • Ability to lead a team when the team members do not have a direct reporting relationship
  • Ability to manage multiple activities simultaneously and under time pressure

