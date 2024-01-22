Commercial Terminal Manager (parental leave cover)

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition. This role is responsible to support delivery of the Supply & Logistics agenda in the region and is directly accountable for terminal management. This role works closely with other stakeholders to negotiate and secure advantaged supply and logistics infrastructure.



Join our Aviation Team and advance your career as a

Commercial Terminal Manager

This is a fixed-term, office-based role (hybrid)

In this role You will:

Maintain and secure storage/terminal contracts (where applicable) Optimizing capacity in cooperation with T&S.

Originate, negotiate and execute terminal contracts. Develop new opportunities to improve our supply chain.

Support coordination of emergency responses associated with supply/storage issues.

Support compulsory stock obligation administration, jointly with CS&O where applicable.

Support negotiations on supply contracts. Optimizing pricing, volumes and working capital.

Support rest of performance unit with terminal related activities as requested by Supply Manager UK and Central Europe.

Support development and implementation of supply envelope strategies.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree in business related curriculum and/or equivalent work experience.

At least 4 years of experience & knowledge of the Aviation or Oil & Gas Industry.

Strong leadership and team working skills.

Proven ability to understand supply chains, logistics and airfield services; a track record of monetising this knowledge into RCOP growth.

Strong data interpretation and analytical capability.

Strong negotiating and influencing skills.

Deep B2B customer relationships and account management experiences.

Fluent English and at least one Scandinavian language (preferably Swedish or Norwegian).

Skills & Competencies:

Supply chain management

Stock level management, contracting, and storage management

Negotiation skills

Logistics and storage

Pipeline shipping

Influencing skills

Communication skills

Business development/ origination

Analytical capability

What we offer:

bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment.

Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, various special benefits).

International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others.

Travel Requirement

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Business Development, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



