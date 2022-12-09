Job summary

The Commercial Tools Engineer works under the Planning and Performance Superintendent and is responsible for the delivery of commercial tools (refinery LP and Orion models) to support optimization of refinery operations. The role provides assurances around model accuracy as well as implementation of best practices around commercial tool development, maintenance, support, and use. This position is the key interface at the practitioner level between Supply, Production Planning and the Refinery Engineering and Operations teams. Success within the position will require strong leadership, communications, and networking across a wide range of team members and across multiple organizations.

Primary responsibilities:

User support:

Provide first line support to users of LP and Scheduling Tools and their associated interfaces

Provide support to users with troubleshooting models when issues arise

Lead on boarding training for new users of the commercial tools and support with ad hoc training where required

Lead a regular (at least monthly) meeting with users. The meeting should provide a forum for users to share issues and findings, discuss improvement opportunities and for information sharing

Ensure users follow standard process guidelines for model housekeeping

Share standard methodologies with other sites and central optimisation teams through participation in CIFs, peer assists, as well as through conversations with colleagues

Model Assurance and maintenance:

Maintain an Assurance Handbook which describes the business processes, roles, and accountabilities to support the site’s Commercial tool Assurance plan

Support the optimisation engineer (OE) with holding regular (at least quarterly) unit LP Assurance sessions. Additionally work with the OE to prioritise and communicate required process model /LP improvements to CTS&D/bp Solution resource

Support CTS&D/bp Solutions with testing LP updates resulting from Process Model updates and implement small updates where required

Maintain a prioritised list of LP development items (based on user requests, CTS&D/LP Advisor recommendations)

Prioritize LP model structure changes to be performed by CTS&D LP or ORION Developer and support them in testing before Master model releases

Support CTS&D with testing before software release. Provide feedback on software performance impacts and acceptability

Education

Required: Bachelor of Science in Engineering

Experience

5+ years of experience within at least two of the following areas: refinery process/optimization engineering, refinery operations, production planning (planning and/or scheduling), supply.

Demonstrated ability to work independently and in a team with strong impact and influencing skills with a track record of success

Strong analytical, tactical, and critical thinking skills with a bias towards action.

Self-Starter with strong work ethic, and great time management and interpersonal skills

Able to work with ambiguous situations, quickly set and communicate direction to resolve issues

Demonstrated ability to quickly make good decisions when working multiple priorities simultaneously

Desirable criteria and qualifications:

Prior experience with LP and/or Orion software

Digitally Savvy – sophisticated skills working with MS Excel, VBA, Power BI, etc.

