Commercial Tools Engineer

  • Location United Kingdom - Sunbury, NL: Rotterdam Refinery, BE: Ghent, AT: Home - Wien, HU: Budapest, PT: Lisbon - Office, Italy - Milan, Luxembourg - Bertrange, ES: Madrid Corporate Office, PL: Warsaw, Netherlands - Weert, DE: Bochum - Wittener Str. 45, PL: Krakow, Netherlands - Utrecht
  • Travel required Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ074384
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Engineering Group


Job Summary:

Responsible for providing Process expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other fields, teams, sub-functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.


Job Description:

The Commercial Tools Engineer role is key to the delivery of commercial tools (refinery Linear Program - LP - and scheduling models) to support optimization of refinery operations at our Lingen refinery. The role provides assurances around model accuracy as well as implementation of standard processes around commercial tool development, maintenance, support and use.

This position is the key interface at the practitioner level between Supply, Production Planning and the Refinery Engineering and Operations teams. Success within the position will require strong leadership, communications and networking across a wide range of partners and across multiple organizations.

Skills and experiences developed during the tenure of this temporary role would likely enable and facilitate a move within commercial refinery optimization such as an Asset Economist or another site Commercial Tools Engineer (CTE)!

This is a temporary role providing parental coverage commencing until August 2025.

This role can be located at any European based bp operating site or office!

Key Responsibilities:

  • Provide first line support to users of LP and Scheduling Tools and their associated interfaces as well as troubleshooting models when issues arise
  • Lead onboarding training for new users and support with adhoc training where required
  • Lead monthly meeting with users, providing a forum for users to share issues and lessons, discuss improvement opportunities and for information sharing
  • Share standard processes with other sites and central optimisation teams through participation in Communities of Practice, peer assists, as well as through conversations with colleagues
  • Maintain an Assurance Handbook which describes the business processes, roles and accountabilities to support the site’s Commercial tool Assurance plan
  • Support the Optimisation Engineer (OE) with holding quarterly unit LP Assurance sessions. Additionally work with the OE to prioritise and communicate required process model /LP improvements
  • Support with testing LP updates resulting from Process Model updates and implement small updates where required
  • Prioritize LP model structure changes to be performed by CTS&D LP or ORION Developer and support them in testing before Master model releases
  • Support CTS&D with testing before software release. Provide feedback on software performance impacts and acceptability

Key Skills:

  • Previous experience within refinery process/optimization engineering, refinery operations, production planning (planning and/or scheduling), supply.
  • Ability to work independently and in a team with strong impact and influencing skills and a track record of success
  • Strong analytical, tactical and critical thinking skills with a bias towards action.
  • Self Starter with strong work ethic, time management and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to handle ambiguous situations, quickly set and communicate direction to resolve issues
  • Ability to quickly make good decisions when working multiple priorities simultaneously
  • Prior experience with LP and/or Orion software an advantage
  • Advanced skills working with MS Excel, VBA, Power BI, etc


Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

