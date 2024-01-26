This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing Process expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other fields, teams, sub-functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

The Commercial Tools Engineer role is key to the delivery of commercial tools (refinery Linear Program - LP - and scheduling models) to support optimization of refinery operations at our Lingen refinery. The role provides assurances around model accuracy as well as implementation of standard processes around commercial tool development, maintenance, support and use.

This position is the key interface at the practitioner level between Supply, Production Planning and the Refinery Engineering and Operations teams. Success within the position will require strong leadership, communications and networking across a wide range of partners and across multiple organizations.

Skills and experiences developed during the tenure of this temporary role would likely enable and facilitate a move within commercial refinery optimization such as an Asset Economist or another site Commercial Tools Engineer (CTE)!

This is a temporary role providing parental coverage commencing until August 2025.

This role can be located at any European based bp operating site or office!

Key Responsibilities:

Provide first line support to users of LP and Scheduling Tools and their associated interfaces as well as troubleshooting models when issues arise

Lead onboarding training for new users and support with adhoc training where required

Lead monthly meeting with users, providing a forum for users to share issues and lessons, discuss improvement opportunities and for information sharing

Share standard processes with other sites and central optimisation teams through participation in Communities of Practice, peer assists, as well as through conversations with colleagues

Maintain an Assurance Handbook which describes the business processes, roles and accountabilities to support the site’s Commercial tool Assurance plan

Support the Optimisation Engineer (OE) with holding quarterly unit LP Assurance sessions. Additionally work with the OE to prioritise and communicate required process model /LP improvements

Support with testing LP updates resulting from Process Model updates and implement small updates where required

Prioritize LP model structure changes to be performed by CTS&D LP or ORION Developer and support them in testing before Master model releases

Support CTS&D with testing before software release. Provide feedback on software performance impacts and acceptability

Key Skills:

Previous experience within refinery process/optimization engineering, refinery operations, production planning (planning and/or scheduling), supply.

Ability to work independently and in a team with strong impact and influencing skills and a track record of success

Strong analytical, tactical and critical thinking skills with a bias towards action.

Self Starter with strong work ethic, time management and interpersonal skills

Ability to handle ambiguous situations, quickly set and communicate direction to resolve issues

Ability to quickly make good decisions when working multiple priorities simultaneously

Prior experience with LP and/or Orion software an advantage

Advanced skills working with MS Excel, VBA, Power BI, etc



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

