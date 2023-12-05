Commercial Transmission Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We're always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world's leading energy company!



Key Responsibilities

Identify and review future transmission development and opportunities that can influence opportunities for the BP low carbon growth plan and influence the direction of the development pipeline.

Develop transmission expansion views across markets as input into BP’s long-term fundamental model, contributing analysis based on network constraints, generation and demand development information from network or system operator including scenarios and sensitivities.

Work with Development and other teams on market and site selection for development of utility scale wind, solar and storage facilities in areas/regions as assigned, considering transmission network constraints and focus in areas of Offshore connections

Develop detailed understanding and evaluation of potential interconnection alternatives for various projects, and the corresponding costs, benefits, and challenges for each alternative, particularly challenges for offshore.

Initiate interconnection requests and shepherd requests through the study process and negotiation & execution of interconnection agreements.

Perform power flow analysis as vital to develop actionable information for development and power marketing team. Detail technical understanding of requirements for stability, inertia, frequency, voltage control, short circuit and black start

Scope, request, review and verify interconnection studies, duplicate studies performed by transmission providers for QA/QC.

Assist Development, Regulatory, Construction, Engineering, Operations, and Dispatch teams with multiple aspects of project development, design and operation based on detailed knowledge of transmission system connection process, development, operation, regulation, constraint management and ancillary services.

Develop and maintain solid understanding of regional transmission systems and providers network planning and operation standards, relevant codes, charging regime and ancillary service requirements.

Participate in and act as an advocate for the company and the industry in the transmission regulatory process.

Build upon current familiarity of regulatory requirements and changes, provide regular updates to impacted departments through involvement in electricity regulatory consultation process, including markets, codes and standards review groups, responding to consultations and engage with the Regulator to remove barriers to the LC business. Ensure coordination and involvement of relevant internal teams with timely dissemination of impacting information.

Education and Work Requirements

Bachelors/ Master Degree in Electrical Engineering or related/similar field

Minimum of 5 years of transmission experience; 8 years minimum for senior level

Experience performing power flow simulations with power flow software: PowerFactory/ DIGSILENT, PSS/E, PowerWorld, and/or TARA

Solid understanding of Australian Energy Market Operator and/ or Australian Network Operator. Experience in participation in market collaborator processes preferred.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



