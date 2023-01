Job summary

The key role of the Commercial Vehicle Oil Business Development Manager (fleets & Commercial) will be the development & implementation of the CVO strategy in Mexico, being a single point of accountability with the Distributors network, responsible for the results and performance through the execution of the CVO agenda to Diesel fleets and truck man.

The BDM CVO & commercial will:

Implement through the distributors the CVO agenda by developing the value-added offer proposition.

Support the indirect channel business by the implementation of the commercial offer and collaborate with the trade CVO specialist.

Drive market share growth by the strategic management plans & synergies with the commercial US team.

We are currently on a hybrid schedule.

Key Accountabilities

Conduct monthly distributor performance reviews, which consist of a robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk and thorough review of Scorecard metrics and performance manage distributors to drive accountability for Castrol sales results.

Works proactively with Mexico maintenance specialist marketing CVO to strengthen the value offer by deploying the annual plans.

Responsible for the implementation of the CVO training programs with the distributors.

Make the analysis and recommendations of the price strategy in the market by getting a deep knowledge of the market and competition.

Manages and supervises the local implementation of the agreed marketing plan and monitors execution.

Define the distributors targets, performance metrics and business plans in line with the organization’s objective

Forecast monthly for distributors and direct accounts as part of region’s S&OP demand plan. Forecast process to include analysis and projection on base volume, incremental volumes, new products, and adjustments for gain-lost accounts.

Accountable to monitor in-month performance of distributors and direct accounts and to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities as part of the S&OP process.

Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to manage all aspects of the account relationship and build sustainable relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.

Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights and TurfView.

Act as single point of accountability to ensure distributor is compliant with all HSSE, Product Quality, Brand and Ethical standards.

Acts as a role model, particularly regarding values & behaviors and leadership expectations

Pricing decision in line with DoA.