Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Commercial &amp; Financial Advisor

Commercial &amp; Financial Advisor

Commercial & Financial Advisor

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146170BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

An exciting new opportunity has arisen for a Commercial & Financial Advisor to join us.

Role Synopsis:

The Financial and Commercial Advisor will be responsible for managing the existing Solar portfolio as well as supporting the execution of the growth strategy globally. You will be accountable for the day-to-day strategic management of existing joint venture (Lightsource bp) and ensuring that they deliver strategic value.

As part of this, you will be expected to manage all aspects related to governance, funding, performance management as well as helping drive investment decisions. In this role, you will also be responsible for managing the bp portfolio within solar across the globe, by generating commercial value.

This is an exciting period of growth in Onshore Renewables with further JVs likely to be set up in future years.

The Financial and Commercial Advisor will report to the Senior Finance Manager.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Act as BP’s day-to-day interface with our JV partners and manage the key governance processes such as board meetings, sub- committees and shareholder meetings.
  • Drive performance and ensure alignment with bp strategy and compliance with operational, financial, commercial, risk monitoring and ethical requirements.
  • Facilitate the planning and performance management processes and prepare related presentation material, including the reporting of key financial and operating metrics.
  • Be one of the key points of integration for any Solar matters between relevant stakeholders across bp, including other businesses, finance, strategy and treasury; as well as our JVs and any other relevant external parties.
  • Lead the economic modelling of projects and deals.
  • Manage due diligence of model inputs and challenge assumptions to deliver robust analytics.
  • Prepare Investment Governance documents (Information Notes, Authority to Negotiate, and Financial Memorandums) and Coordinate investment governance and functional assurance processes as part of investment decision making.
  • Deliver commercial proposals, working in conjunction with other businesses, to grow the Solar and Onshore portfolio of bp organically.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Business or Economics preferred. MBA or advanced degree desired.
  • Experience in the energy sector, in particular within renewables.
  • Joint Venture management and deep understanding of key governance processes.
  • Experience of managing internal and external stakeholders and commercial agreements.
  • Deep commercial acumen demonstrated in prior roles which has resulted in a track record of delivering value enhancing options.
  • Strong understanding of key value drivers of renewables.
  • Understands debt and equity structures, including off-balance sheet financing.
  • High attention to detail with the ability to manage large amounts of complex information.

Desirable criteria:

  • Worked in a different number of geographies within renewables.
  • Track record in managing partnerships or joint ventures across the renewables sector.
  • Experience of using Power BI.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!

Apply Search all jobs at bp