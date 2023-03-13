An exciting new opportunity has arisen for a Commercial & Financial Advisor to join us.

Role Synopsis:



The Financial and Commercial Advisor will be responsible for managing the existing Solar portfolio as well as supporting the execution of the growth strategy globally. You will be accountable for the day-to-day strategic management of existing joint venture (Lightsource bp) and ensuring that they deliver strategic value.



As part of this, you will be expected to manage all aspects related to governance, funding, performance management as well as helping drive investment decisions. In this role, you will also be responsible for managing the bp portfolio within solar across the globe, by generating commercial value.



This is an exciting period of growth in Onshore Renewables with further JVs likely to be set up in future years.



The Financial and Commercial Advisor will report to the Senior Finance Manager.