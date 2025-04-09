Commercial manager (Americas)

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing, and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.

The purpose of this role is to manage the delivery of the Commercial agenda and strategy includes owning the gross profit) in their region aligned with the global aviation strategy. This involves developing and implementing regional plans through collaborating with other stakeholders such as Account Mangers (AMs), Commercial Supply and Optimization (CS&O) marketers, Supply Trading and Shipping (STS), and our refinery assets.

Key Accountabilities

Develop and implement regional plans coordinating efforts with all stakeholders (CS&O, STS, operations, AMs etc...)

Establish robust, effective and efficient relationship with STS, refining, and impacted JVs in order to align strategies and ensure optimisation of the value chain

Accountable for gross profit, volumes, working capital and proactive location network and customer portfolio optimisation

Interact with global AM network to actively manage Commercial Airlines (CA) and large General Aviation (GA) tender activities setting prices, volumes and overall offer from location perspective. Support customer negotiations and competitive intelligence

Fully understand and challenge (where necessary) supply and logistics costs, supporting negotiations as required (e.g. I/P JVs, infrastructure). Work with Process Excellence, sales support and operations teams to ensure supply chains and associated costs are up to date in all our systems (Salesforce, MIP, ERP, etc..). Overall accountability for data accuracy

Work with AM network and operations to provide accurate forecasting (volume, GP and pricing exposure) for the region (including CS&O locations if required) via our systems and contributes to performance management agenda (e.g. ABM, V&Os, Plan, QPR)

Education

Bachelor’s degree in business related curriculum and or a minimum of 5-year commercial experience, better if in Supply, B2B, pricing, sales or value chain optimisation.

Experience

Very strong commercial approach and business judgement better if developed in different business environments (bp aviation, bp refining, Supply, Logistics, Trading and strategy) across a range of markets / functions and cultures.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills with ability to build relationships across cultures and influence at all levels.

Exceptional knowledge of jet supply chains and trading, experience in constructing complex integrated value chain deals and an ability to successfully articulate these to the customer and internal colleagues.

Proven ability to understand the CS&O operating model and benefits, regional supply chains and mass/balance of the supply envelope, market dynamics, logistics and airfield services; a track record of monetising this knowledge into RCOP growth.

Very good understanding of refining optimisation principles and key dynamics.

Solid analytical and IT skills (Power BI, pivot table in excel, Market Intel Platform, etc..)

Fluency in English and other local languages where required



Skills & Competencies

Commercial performance management

Trading fundamentals and market structure

Supply and logistics

Commercial risk management

Value Chain Optimization, source to customer

Influencing skills

Business Accumen

Demand forecasting

Why Join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

How much do we pay (Base)? ($135,000 - $205,000) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for Core US Benefits. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120-240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60-240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401K matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



