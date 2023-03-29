Commercial offer analyst & insights lead

Job summary

Location : The role is classified as International Location Independent, the preferred locations are UK Germany Spain Netherlands.



About the role:



As a member of the Europe Convenience Offer Development Team, you will be responsible for providing the Offer Development Managers with the right customer and financial analytics and insights to help drive decision making. This role will analyse both internal and external data, insights, and market-trends to ensure deep understanding of the commercial implications and performance of new convenience offers introduced across our European markets.

Note: The Offer Development Managers will be located across our European markets, therefore this role will include a significant amount of virtual working.

What you’ll be supporting:



• Ensure that all offer decision-making is driven by the right commercial and strategic data and insights

• Collate, analyse and present insight for key stakeholders while presenting data within a number of formats and sources

• Build models and run scenarios to support revenue growth and maximise commercial potential of offers

• Provide financial evaluation of offers – quantify benefits and costs

• Support FM development, providing data to finance teams to ensure that strong data-backed assumptions inform ROI discussions

• Develop dashboards/reporting to measure the performance of the individual offers across the sites prior to, and following launch

• Challenge and support the thinking of the team – including the regular sharing of insights and opportunities

• Work together with wider business stakeholders to ensure all data and insight is considered and understood (i.e. marketing, strategy, PPM, global insights, CoE, operations)

• Build, manage and maintain insight-led external relationships (including, but not exclusive to, IGD, Neilson, CTP)



Your experience might include:



• Experience and proven ability in analysing data and insight to drive positive change and enhanced performance outputs essential

• Ability to work virtually with multiple stakeholders essential

• Commercial and/or business case development experience essential

• Experience working in a trading environment preferred

• Experience working within a fast-paced retail business desirable

• Operations and/or supply chain experience a nice to have

