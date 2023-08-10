Commercial project manager - Biofuels

Grade F
As part of the Biofuels Growth EMEA Team the successful candidate will work as Commercial Project Lead on major advanced biofuels initiatives. Focus will be on originating, framing & managing projects spanning the production of advanced Biofuels derived from waste oils, ethanol, solid or agricultural waste as well as e-Fuels and its integration into existing or future bp value chains especially bp refineries and hydrogen / CCS.
This role will report into the Head of Biofuels Growth Europe Middle East and Africa. The successful candidate will build and maintain strong interfaces within bp especially with C&P, T&S, P&O, I&E and RC&S but also externally with strategic, value chain accretive or financial partners. The job requires strong commercial & negotiation skills, good understanding of technical processes & regulatory frameworks as well as good project management skills and the ability to work with different stakeholders internally and externally.
The role will work closely with the low carbon teams across C&P and T&S as well as with Hydrogen / CCS among others.
Key accountabilities
Lead Bioenergy projects from origination to execution:
Identify, define & manage opportunities around bp’s assets as well as with 3rd parties
Identify and appraise opportunities through internal networks or by working with 3rd parties
Frame the economic & strategic case for bp to invest or participate in any other way. With focus on integration benefits and differentiating factors vs. competitors as well as value drivers for bp
Manage the progress of supported business cases into fully fledged projects throughout the CVP stages
Lead and facilitate the governance of the projects according to bp standards. Ensure alignment with key internal stakeholders and sponsors
Determine non-technical (including legislative, regulatory, reputational, political and social) risks, and develop appropriate mitigations to support.
Issues management - anticipating and responding to stakeholder needs – mobilizing project and broader-business leaders where appropriate.
Align & consult with peers within the team and bp group and share best practice & learnings
Develop engagement plans, build strong relationships and defend bp’s interest with commercial partners
Lead multidisciplinary teams across bp in an agile way or jointly with partners
Role Requirements
Experience within Energy industry
Good understanding of the integrated energy value chain
Technical & chemical process understanding
Understanding of project finance
Very commercial, pro-active and driven person
Good analytical, presentation & facilitation skills
Experience in managing projects internally as well as externally including governance and stakeholder engagement
Ability to see the bigger picture, overcome challenges & stay goal focused
Ability to prioritise and respond to dynamic situations and changing policy landscape
Strong team player and excellent interpersonal skills
Confident in engaging senior external & internal stakeholders
Open to new challenges & confident working in an everchanging environment and managing uncertainties
Background in low carbon policy or advocacy is desirable
External networks in the energy & finance industry is desirable
Fluent in Spanish or German is desirable
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
