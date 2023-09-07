Commercialisation & IA Associate

This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Grade H Responsible for supporting the exploration and development of new business opportunities, contributing to the successful development of offers, building relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and supporting execution of strategic projects, whilst exercising a combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Grade HResponsible for supporting the exploration and development of new business opportunities, contributing to the successful development of offers, building relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and supporting execution of strategic projects, whilst exercising a combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.



Job Description:

Exciting opportunity to join the Commercialisation and Intellectual Asset Management team for a 12 month FTC.

You will be part of the Transformation & Integration (T&I) organization within bp’s Innovation & Engineering (I&E) entity. T&I is responsible for transforming bp’s digital capability – investments, partnerships, capability, operating model – while leading digital innovation, driving invention, commercializing digital assets, and integrating I&E’s technology (physical and digital) strategy roadmaps across bp.

The Commercialisation and IAM Associate is responsible for making a significant contribution towards the overall strategic value and/or targets for the Commercialisation team by supporting complex and leading some smaller well-executed licensing and commercialisation deals; IAM strategies and commercialisation strategy work, within a particular technology or energy sector.

The role will:

Support the execution and project management of complex technology licensing, technology collaboration and partnership deals, lead some licensing, technology transfer or collaboration deals and help to maintain relationships with senior BP and third-party clients

Support or lead the systematic creation & implementation of technology commercialisation strategies and plans, commercial model & partner selection strategies and intellectual Asset Management (IAM) strategies

Lead project level IAM strategy creation and support implementation of IAM plans

Build project level technology valuations and business cases for leadership

Make a significant contribution towards the delivery of the Commercialisation team’s OKRs

Key Accountabilities

Support and/or lead delivery and deal execution for Technology Commercialisation projects

Support / lead and provide commercial input and project-manage contract negotiations with potential partners and other third parties. Deals will range from strategically important, high value projects through to opportunistic technology monetisation deals, project level collaboration agreements

Develop or contribute towards the creation and implementation of project-specific commercialisation strategies and plans. Develop and maintain positive relationships with technology teams across the BP group. Projects will be from Resilient Hydrocarbons, Transition Growth Engines and may include forming new business models and partnerships.

Contribute to or lead development of IAM strategies and support implementation of IAM plans, facilitating/leading IAM and commercialisation meetings with clients

Develop / support ATNs, FMs, Business Plans, White Papers as required

Support the management of expenditure to deliver the Technology Commercialisation plan and align with annual budget.

Essential Education

Degree (or equivalent education and experience)

MBA or equivalent preferred

Essential Experience

Experience one or more of the following technology commercialisation or business-focused technology roles.

Technology licensing or transfer.

Contract negotiation, preferably involving licences, JV agreements, customer collaboration, business development or joint development and exploitation of technology.

Market facing role(s) dealing directly with customers or suppliers

Business development involving partners or suppliers and/or on-going management of important customer / supplier relationships.

Strong background in business-focused technology roles such as technical sourcing, customer service, joint development, commercialisation of technology.

Product development, from concept to delivery of a new product into service.

Intellectual Asset Management.

Skills should include some (or preferably all) of the following:

Excellent communication skills, with the ability to explain complex concepts to partners with limited domain experience

Ability to innovate, think laterally and overcome barriers

Strong interpersonal, networking, influencing and facilitation skills.

Strong commercial, negotiating and/or financial skills

Ability to work with and preferably lead multi-disciplinary teams

Ability to understand complex technologies in scientific or technical fields outside of personal comfort zone

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.