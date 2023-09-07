Commercialisation & IA Associate

Grade H Responsible for supporting the exploration and development of new business opportunities, contributing to the successful development of offers, building relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and supporting execution of strategic projects, whilst exercising a combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.
Entity:Innovation & Engineering
Strategic Planning & Business Development Group
Grade H
Exciting opportunity to join the Commercialisation and Intellectual Asset Management team for a 12 month FTC.
You will be part of the Transformation & Integration (T&I) organization within bp’s Innovation & Engineering (I&E) entity. T&I is responsible for transforming bp’s digital capability – investments, partnerships, capability, operating model – while leading digital innovation, driving invention, commercializing digital assets, and integrating I&E’s technology (physical and digital) strategy roadmaps across bp.
The Commercialisation and IAM Associate is responsible for making a significant contribution towards the overall strategic value and/or targets for the Commercialisation team by supporting complex and leading some smaller well-executed licensing and commercialisation deals; IAM strategies and commercialisation strategy work, within a particular technology or energy sector.
Experience one or more of the following technology commercialisation or business-focused technology roles.
Skills should include some (or preferably all) of the following:
BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
