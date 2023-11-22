Commercialisation & Intellectual Assets Specialist

Job summary

bp’s ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 and be part of the energy transition will take extraordinary levels of technology innovation and commercialization over the next several years. At the heart of this transformation is building a culture of innovation so our teams can create unique and differentiated products to guard against disruption and be on the forefront of disrupting others.The Commercialization & Intellectual Asset Management (C&IAM) team is responsible for driving a culture of innovation. We deliver targeted intellectual asset/property strategies and commercial options increasing the value that bp can realize from its innovations and data. We are experienced professionals working with partners from different parts of BP to build & implement technology commercialization plans, commercial models & drive partner selection approaches and intellectual Asset Management (IAM) strategies, strengthening our intellectual asset portfolio.The C&IAM specialist works on aspects of technology commercialization, including licensing and intellectual asset management. You will support teams across bp, including digital and other key areas on development and implementation of their IA strategy. It also includes structuring and negotiating multi-party agreements (e.g., technology, commercial, JV, collaboration) and generating commercial development options (e.g., licensing, royalty, spinouts, in-house deployment, divestment). A key part of the role would focus on evaluating and developing technology commercialization pathways for our innovations to maximize the value to bp.



Lead and drive the development of IA strategies for various technology and business units – particularly the Transition Growth Engines, aligned to business and technology objectives.

Commercial Acumen & Business Development: Structuring & negotiating multi-party complex agreements (e.g., technology, commercial, JV, collaboration). Generating full lifecycle commercial development options (e.g., licensing, royalty, spinouts, in-house deployment, divestment).

Risk Management: identifying and communicating risks on complex technology development and deals, involving IP, and reputational risks. Highlight the potential impacts of external competitive trends in intellectual assets to guide and shape bp’s response.

Build enduring IA capability in bp, help craft and deliver compelling, business-relevant C&IAM training and awareness resources.

Advise and influence bp leadership on technology commercialization and IA opportunities, and/or risks within their area of the business.

Technical Translation: guide the business in articulating the value of their technology in an easily digestible format that can be practically implemented in a partnership / contract.

Relationship management and Engagement: work closely across different bp groups, including fellow specialists in Legal, Procurement, Tax, Applied Sciences, Strategy as well as Innovation, Digital and Commercial teams, for effective delivery of business goals and objectives.

Minimum 7 years-experience in a commercial and/or IA focused role, especially dealing with technologies relevant to O&G, low carbon energy, and the digital world

Working knowledge of IA/IP management principles in the context of contracts and technology portfolio development.

Contract negotiation involving licenses, technology transfer, JV agreements, partner collaboration, business development or joint development and exploitation of technology.

Proven ability to think creatively and strategically while handling complex issues and be comfortable with uncertainty and ambiguity.

Commercial attitude, to be innovative and demonstrate strong entrepreneurial and business sense, analytical, logical problem solvers with a passion for data-driven decision making.

Extensive experience supporting technology teams in IA strategy development and delivery, consistent with business requirements. Articulating the pros and cons to various IA protection mechanisms (e.g., when to patent, publish, trade secret, etc.).

Comfortable navigating complex legal agreements

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



