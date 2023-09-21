Commerical Development Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp's strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed to FID around 50GW of net renewable capacity. bp is building a global offshore wind team and we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in Continental Europe region in the Netherlands to deliver new seabed awards through tenders and M&A and develop projects post seabed award.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp's strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed to FID around 50GW of net renewable capacity.bp is building a global offshore wind team and we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in Continental Europe region in the Netherlands to deliver new seabed awards through tenders and M&A and develop projects post seabed award.



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our team and advance your career as a

Commercial Development Manager

The role is focusing on leading on all commercial inputs and outputs for the greenfield tenders, M&A activity and projects in development, delivering robust economic cases while driving competitive tender participation and commercial agreements during project development post seabed award. Integration is one of the strategic themes for bp in general and offshore wind in particular and the role will be helping identify, evaluate and deliver integration opportunities with other bp businesses (e.g. T&S, Hydrogen, mobility and others) and across different offshore wind markets.

In this role you will:

Manage commercial workstream for the bids and M&A processes, including economic evaluation, offtake options analysis, power market analysis, bid scenarios, competitor analysis and financing options to produce robust economic cases, bid packages and bid strategy.

Identify and develop potential integration opportunities of offshore wind with other businesses and incorporate them in the economic analysis and offtake strategy as appropriate, developing agreements with other bp businesses

Provide commercial and structuring support to partnering and M&A screening and negotiations

Responsible for ensuring compliance with risk management

Ensure all commercial requirements of tender participation are identified and met, liaison with government and potential academic and contract research partners

Lead on all commercial matters within bp governance requirements, identifying risks and developing mitigation plans.

Manage contracts and agreements related to bidding activity, including with government, project partners, suppliers and landowners

During development lead commercial 3rd party project development agreements (leases, grid connection, land, offtake) and provide commercial support to 3rd party partnerships (innovation partners, NGOs, R&D platforms)

What you will need to be successful:

10+ years of commercial experience in business development, project management and project development/commercial operations, power markets analysis and origination roles in renewable energy or power/infrastructure industry

Ability to grasp sophisticated commercial, technical, policy information to produce concise strategic and commercial insights

Commercial competence and attention to detail, ability to take initiative and challenge inputs from other workstreams to produce robust economic cases and bid strategy

Experience in participating in competitive tenders

Confidence engaging internal and external partners

Comfortable being part of and manage sub-sets of integrated multi-disciplinary team, working alongside other experts to meet project objectives

Adaptability to work in a face paced environment

Proficient in English and in Dutch

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Risk Management Process {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.