Job summary

This role will be used to hire a bpx badged Commissioning Engineer supporting Permian development. A request is being made to create this position to properly support upcoming activities in the Permian and Haynesville as well as prepare for potential increase in activity in the next 6-18 months. The role requires frequent interaction with Facilities and Construction, Reservoir, and Operations throughout the life cycle of a well from technical review through operation. The Commissioning Engineer is responsible for developing flowback designs, leading the associated HAZOP, and closing out any action items resulting from the HAZOP. The commissioning engineer must also participate in the permanent facility HAZOP and be knowledgeable on the process safety in the design. The Commissioning Engineer must also develop the choke schedule and understand all the required reservoir limits, well design limits, and facility limits so they can be properly communicated to the flowback service company and commissioning team field staff. The commissioning engineer must also perform QA/QC on temporary and permanent facility design documentation through the development of commissioning plans, start-up plans, and executing the NWD SOP. Finally, the Commissioning Engineer must provide engineering support while wells are under the ownership of the Commissioning team and support handover to Operations. Currently, the commissioning process is robust, however additional workload is expected to increase. The additional role will allow the Permian and Haynesville Commissioning Engineer the needed time to successfully support the process and safely deliver wells.

Key Accountabilities Key Accountabilities:

Work with field commissioning superintendents and 3 rd party contractors

Participate in the permanent facility HAZOP and be knowledgeable on the process safety in the design.

Develop the choke schedule and understand all the required reservoir limits, well design limits, and facility limits so they can be properly communicated to the flowback service company and commissioning team field staff.

Provide engineering support while wells are under the ownership of the Commissioning team and support handover to Operations.

Lead incident investigations

Lead detailed Root Cause Failure Analysis

Develop flowback designs, leading the associated HAZOP, and closing out any action items resulting from the HAZOP. Essential Education: BS in Mechanical/Chemical Engineering but will consider other degrees

PE Certification optional

Essential Experience and Job Requirements: Essential Experience: Minimum 8-12 years of industry experience

Commissioning and start-up of wellsite processing facilities

Ability to travel and stay on site as needed to ensure successful project delivery



Desirable criteria Key Accountabilities:

Work with field commissioning superintendents and 3 rd party contractors

Participate in the permanent facility HAZOP and be knowledgeable on the process safety in the design.

Develop the choke schedule and understand all the required reservoir limits, well design limits, and facility limits so they can be properly communicated to the flowback service company and commissioning team field staff.

Provide engineering support while wells are under the ownership of the Commissioning team and support handover to Operations.

Lead incident investigations

Lead detailed Root Cause Failure Analysis

Develop flowback designs, leading the associated HAZOP, and closing out any action items resulting from the HAZOP.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $92,000-$172,000*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.