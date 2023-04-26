Site traffic information and cookies

Commissioning Engineer

  • Location United States - Colorado - Denver
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 148015BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

This role will be used to hire a bpx badged Commissioning Engineer supporting BPX development. A request is being made to create this position to properly support upcoming activities in the Permian, Eagleford, and Haynesville as well as prepare for potential increase in activity in the next 6-18 months. The role requires frequent interaction with Facilities and Construction, Reservoir, Completions, and Operations throughout the life cycle of a well from technical review through operation. The Commissioning Engineer is responsible for developing flowback designs, leading the associated HAZOP, and closing out any action items resulting from the HAZOP. The commissioning engineer must also participate in the permanent facility HAZOP and be knowledgeable on the process safety in the design. The Commissioning Engineer must also support development of the choke schedule and understand all the required reservoir limits, well design limits, and facility limits so they can be properly communicated to the flowback service company and commissioning team field staff. The commissioning engineer must also perform QA/QC on temporary and permanent facility design documentation through the development of commissioning plans, start-up plans, and executing the NWD SOP. Finally, the Commissioning Engineer must provide engineering support while wells are under the ownership of the Commissioning team and support handover to Operations. Currently, the commissioning process is robust, however additional workload is expected to increase. The additional role will allow the Commissioning Engineer the needed time to successfully support the process and safely deliver wells.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Work with Reservoir, Completions, Operations, Field commissioning superintendents and 3rd party contractors to design flowback.
  • Lead associated flowback HAZOP and closing out any action items resulting from the HAZOP.
  • Participate in the permanent facility HAZOP and be knowledgeable on the process safety in the design.
  • Develop the choke schedule and understand all the required reservoir limits, well design limits, and facility limits so they can be properly communicated to the flowback service company and commissioning team field staff.
  • Provide engineering support while wells are under the ownership of the Commissioning team and support handover to Operations.
  • Lead detailed Root Cause Failure Analysis for wells under Commissioning Team.
  • Communicate condition of the well to affected stakeholders.
  • Maximize production for wells under the ownership of the Commissioning team and support handover to Operations.
Essential Education:
  • BS in Mechanical/Chemical/Petroleum Engineering but will consider other degrees
  • PE Certification optional
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:​​​​​​​
  • Minimum 5-12 years of industry experience.
  • Design, commissioning, start-up, or operation of wellsite processing facilities.
  • Ability to travel and stay on site as needed to ensure successful project delivery.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively at various levels in the office, field, and with contractors.
  • Participated in HAZOPs or risk assessments.
Desirable Criteria:
  • Attention to detail in quality assurance verifications
  • Understanding of financial analysis
  • Proficient working with PFDs and P&IDs
  • Working knowledge of process safety management
  • Working knowledge of piping codes (either ASME 31.3 or 31.8) and ASME pressure vessel code
  • Working knowledge of reciprocating compressors
  • Ability to lead risk assessments.
  • Working knowledge of centrifugal and reciprocating pumps
  • Working knowledge of electrical area classification
  • Contractor management (engineering contractors and/or construction contractors)
  • Familiarity with API 12F tank specification
  • Familiarity with API 12J and 12K for production units
  • Ability to manage multiple projects and prioritize support activities.
  • Ability to lead, mentor, support, and guide other engineers.
  • Strong analytical skills
  • Ability to work on multiple projects
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $140,000-$195,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. 

