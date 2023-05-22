Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

This role will be used to hire a bpx badged Commissioning Engineer supporting BPX development. A request is being made to create this position to properly support upcoming activities in the Permian, Eagleford, and Haynesville as well as prepare for potential increase in activity in the next 6-18 months. The role requires frequent interaction with Facilities and Construction, Reservoir, Completions, and Operations throughout the life cycle of a well from technical review through operation. The Commissioning Engineer is responsible for developing flowback designs, leading the associated HAZOP, and closing out any action items resulting from the HAZOP. The commissioning engineer must also participate in the permanent facility HAZOP and be knowledgeable on the process safety in the design. The Commissioning Engineer must also support development of the choke schedule and understand all the required reservoir limits, well design limits, and facility limits so they can be properly communicated to the flowback service company and commissioning team field staff. The commissioning engineer must also perform QA/QC on temporary and permanent facility design documentation through the development of commissioning plans, start-up plans, and executing the NWD SOP. Finally, the Commissioning Engineer must provide engineering support while wells are under the ownership of the Commissioning team and support handover to Operations. Currently, the commissioning process is robust, however additional workload is expected to increase. The additional role will allow the Commissioning Engineer the needed time to successfully support the process and safely deliver wells.

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



Key Accountabilities:

Work with Reservoir, Completions, Operations, Field commissioning superintendents and 3rd party contractors to design flowback

Lead associated flowback HAZOP and closing out any action items resulting from the HAZOP

Participate in the permanent facility HAZOP and be knowledgeable on the process safety in the design

Develop the choke schedule and understand all the required reservoir limits, well design limits, and facility limits so they can be properly communicated to the flowback service company and commissioning team field staff

Provide engineering support while wells are under the ownership of the Commissioning team and support handover to Operations

Lead detailed Root Cause Failure Analysis for wells under Commissioning Team

Communicate condition of the well to affected stakeholders

Maximize production for wells under the ownership of the Commissioning team and support handover to Operations

Essential Education:

BS in Mechanical/Chemical/Petroleum Engineering but will consider other degrees

PE Certification optional

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

​​​​​​​Minimum 5-12 years of industry experience

Design, commissioning, start-up, or operation of wellsite processing facilities

Ability to travel and stay on site as needed to ensure successful project delivery

Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively at various levels in the office, field, and with contractors

Participated in HAZOPs or risk assessments

Desirable Criteria:

Attention to detail in quality assurance verifications

Understanding of financial analysis

Proficient working with PFDs and P&IDs

Working knowledge of process safety management

Working knowledge of piping codes (either ASME 31.3 or 31.8) and ASME pressure vessel code

Working knowledge of reciprocating compressors

Ability to lead risk assessments

Working knowledge of centrifugal and reciprocating pumps

Working knowledge of electrical area classification

Contractor management (engineering contractors and/or construction contractors)

Familiarity with API 12F tank specification

Familiarity with API 12J and 12K for production units

Ability to manage multiple projects and prioritize support activities

Ability to lead, mentor, support, and guide other engineers

Strong analytical skills

Ability to work on multiple projects

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $140,000-$195,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.